Tampa Bay Irish Present: Skerryvore "The Whisky Sessions"

A tour of Scotland featuring a selection of 4 Whiskies from Ardnahoe Scotch Distillery and an optional special pour plus a charcuterie box, Guinness Chocolate Cake, Five Farms Irish Cream Liquor and a cash bar....set to the music of Skerryvore! Please see More Details to the right.
Designated Driver Ticket
$70
All the above for the Tasting Ticket, except the whiskey, including the cash bar. Please see More Details to the right.
VIP Admission - Friday Only
$125
All of the above for the Tasting Ticket plus Reserved Seating (Friday Night Only), a signed copy of Skerryvore's latest CD Tempus, and free drinks as we celebrate their 20th anniversary as a band. Please see More Details to the right.
Annual Membership - Single - Tampa Bay Irish
$20
Membership in the Florida West Coast Irish-American Club is open to anyone of Irish heritage or interested in Ireland, Irish culture or Celtic music. Benefits of Membership:
First notice and first chance to buy tickets for all concerts and events
Regular newsletter and concert mailings
Member rates for St. Patrick’s Day celebration and other events
Member discounts on all merchandise
Volunteer and networking opportunities
The opportunity to serve on the Board of Directors
Knowing you are helping us build something special
Annual Membership - Couple/Family - Tampa Bay Irish
$30
Membership in the Florida West Coast Irish-American Club is open to anyone of Irish heritage or interested in Ireland, Irish culture or Celtic music. Benefits of Membership:
First notice and first chance to buy tickets for all concerts and events
Regular newsletter and concert mailings
Member rates for St. Patrick’s Day celebration and other events
Member discounts on all merchandise
Volunteer and networking opportunities
The opportunity to serve on the Board of Directors
Knowing you are helping us build something special
