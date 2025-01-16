Tampa Bay Irish Present: Skerryvore "The Whisky Sessions"

Membership in the Florida West Coast Irish-American Club is open to anyone of Irish heritage or interested in Ireland, Irish culture or Celtic music. Benefits of Membership: First notice and first chance to buy tickets for all concerts and events Regular newsletter and concert mailings Member rates for St. Patrick’s Day celebration and other events Member discounts on all merchandise Volunteer and networking opportunities The opportunity to serve on the Board of Directors Knowing you are helping us build something special

Membership in the Florida West Coast Irish-American Club is open to anyone of Irish heritage or interested in Ireland, Irish culture or Celtic music. Benefits of Membership: First notice and first chance to buy tickets for all concerts and events Regular newsletter and concert mailings Member rates for St. Patrick’s Day celebration and other events Member discounts on all merchandise Volunteer and networking opportunities The opportunity to serve on the Board of Directors Knowing you are helping us build something special

seeMoreDetailsMobile