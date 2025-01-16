Tampa Bay Irish Present: A Moonshine Celtic Concert.

Seated concert - please see More Details to the right.
Seated concert - please see More Details to the right.
Annual Membership - Single - Tampa Bay Irish
$20
Membership in the Florida West Coast Irish-American Club is open to anyone of Irish heritage or interested in Ireland, Irish culture or Celtic music. Benefits of Membership:
First notice and first chance to buy tickets for all concerts and events
Regular newsletter and concert mailings
Member rates for St. Pat's Day celebration and other events
Member discounts on all merchandise
Volunteer and networking opportunities
The opportunity to serve on the Board of Directors
Knowing you are helping us build something special
Membership in the Florida West Coast Irish-American Club is open to anyone of Irish heritage or interested in Ireland, Irish culture or Celtic music. Benefits of Membership:
First notice and first chance to buy tickets for all concerts and events
Regular newsletter and concert mailings
Member rates for St. Pat's Day celebration and other events
Member discounts on all merchandise
Volunteer and networking opportunities
The opportunity to serve on the Board of Directors
Knowing you are helping us build something special
Annual Membership - Couple/Family - Tampa Bay Irish
$30
Membership in the Florida West Coast Irish-American Club is open to anyone of Irish heritage or interested in Ireland, Irish culture or Celtic music. Benefits of Membership:
First notice and first chance to buy tickets for all concerts and events
Regular newsletter and concert mailings
Member rates for St. Patrick’s Day celebration and other events
Member discounts on all merchandise
Volunteer and networking opportunities
The opportunity to serve on the Board of Directors
Knowing you are helping us build something special
Membership in the Florida West Coast Irish-American Club is open to anyone of Irish heritage or interested in Ireland, Irish culture or Celtic music. Benefits of Membership:
First notice and first chance to buy tickets for all concerts and events
Regular newsletter and concert mailings
Member rates for St. Patrick’s Day celebration and other events
Member discounts on all merchandise
Volunteer and networking opportunities
The opportunity to serve on the Board of Directors
Knowing you are helping us build something special
Add a donation for Tampa Bay Irish, Inc.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!