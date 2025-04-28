Tampa Bay Jeep Club Go Topless Day 2025

2 Drawings for this one. Each basket includes 5 bags of Jerky, Hat, shirt, exclusive 3D printed duck and stickers. Baskets are on display table.
Milwaukee Chainsaw
$5
Chainsaw on Display: Because sometimes, trail obstacles need "gentle encouragement." Just don’t try it on your in-laws’ trees. (Or do—we’re not the boss of you.)
Char-Broil Grill Set
$5
Grill, two propane tanks, and cooking set. Donated by Misty and Adam. Items are on display.
Jeep Crate Art (2)
$5
Side Panels from Jeep lift crate. Items on display..
Exceed Fabrication Tube Doors for Jeep JL/JT
$5
Full set of tube doors for Jeep JL or JT. Items on display.
Iconic Jeep: Oracle Lighting LED Wheel Rings
$5
Fits 18" rims and larger.
ORACLE’s PLASMA™ LED Wheel Rings are the latest advancement in our expansive lighting modifications. The PLASMA LEDs features a unique seamless ring of LEDs which means NO DOTS like you see with other LED Wheel Rings on the market. This is a PATENT-PENDNG feature only offered by ORACLE Lighting. This unique laser-like band of LED is super bright and is sure to get your car or truck noticed!
ORACLE Lighting illuminated LED wheel rings are an easy and effective way to light up the wheels on your car or truck! This head-turning lighting product consists of a set of (4) LED illuminated aluminum rings which install around the brake rotor and attaches to the brake dust shield. These can also be mounted to older vehicles with drum brakes. The effect is a large ring of light which accents custom wheels and stands out at events. Oversized 16.5” diameter is the largest on the market and fits oversized brakes.
Iconic Jeep: Voswitch JL400 Grab Handle Switches
$5
(1) Voswitch JL400 Grab Handle Switch Panel for Jeep Wrangler JL 2018-2023 and Gladiator 2020-2023 (DOES NOT work with 2024 JL/JT)
Iconic Jeep: American Modified Grill
$5
Give Your Wrangler A New Wild Look. Compatible with 2018+ Jeep Wrangler JL & Gladiator JT, replacing your old style grill with the awesome Empire grill inspired by angry eyes design, your off-road vehicle will become the center of attraction and attention while you drive it on the road.
Shoreline Offroad Pro Series Interior Underglow Set
$5
This innovative kit includes four unreplaceable strips that are engineered for robust performance. The RGBIC chasing color lighting adds a unique touch of style, enabling you to customize the ambiance of your vehicle's interior. You can select from over 200 dancing patterns, sync the lights to your music, and experiment with various brightness levels, speed, and direction according to your preference.
Shoreline Offroad Pro Series 2” Knuckle Pods
$5
Illuminate the darkest trails with confidence using the Shoreline Offroad Pro Series Knuckle Pod Off-road LEDs. Whether you're exploring rugged mountain paths or tackling muddy off-road tracks, these high-performance lights will guide your way and ensure you never miss a turn.
Next Level Customs: 4 Door Rolling Door Cart
$5
Next level customs has donated a 4 door rolling door cart in black aluminum.
Next Level Customs: Oracle Sidetrack LED Lighting
$5
Next Level Customs has donated a set of side track lighting for 2018-2025 Jeep JL and 2020-2025 Jeep JT
Next Level Customs: Certificate for CarbonS Window Tint
$5
Next Level Customs has donated a window tint job for your two door or four door Jeep.
Rhino USA Recovery Gear
$5
You will get stuck. Be the legend that gets unstuck in style—with enough rope to tow a T-Rex (or a buddy with poor life choices). Item on display.
Z Automotive Tazer (Jeep JL/JT)
$5
Unlock your Jeep's hidden superpowers. Burn out lights, disable auto start-stop, make it roar... responsibly-ish.
Eaton Locker
$5
Winner will connected with Eaton team to select the differential for their build. This is for one locker or posi. Items on display table. Push a button, lock it in, and go full-send. It’s like giving your axle a shot of espresso and a motivational speech.
2 Rock Krawler $250 Gift Cards
$5
Winner will be connected with Reece Register for their digital gift cards. Two names will be drawn for a $250 gift card each.
Apex Chassis: Ball Joints
$5
Apex Chassis full set of ball joints for your Jeep JT, JL, or JK.
Apex Chassis: Adjustable Track Bar
$5
Apex Chassis front adjustable track bar for you JK, JT, or JL.
Revolution Gear and Axle Gear Sets
$5
Front and rear gears for your rig. Winner will be connected directly with Revolution to get the set of gears needed for their rig.
Atturo Tires
$5
Gift certificate for a set of tires (4) from their TrailBlade line from Atturo Tires. Winner to work directly with Atturo to order tires.
RPM Steering $100 Gift Cards (3)
$5
Because when your steering feels like a suggestion instead of a command, it’s time to upgrade. Use this gift card to stop white-knuckling every bump and start pointing your rig where you want it to go—not where the trail gods decide. Built to handle rocks, ruts, and regrets.
Combat Off Road Fairlead (3)
$5
Built tough enough to survive the apocalypse—and your buddy’s questionable winch skills. These fairleads are smoother than your trail playlist and stronger than your last excuse for getting stuck. Guide your line like a pro. Look like a legend doing it.
Imperial Design Works Metal Art
$5
Items on display
Specialty Powder Coating (Gift Cards)
$5
Dayton-Andrews CJDR: Warn EVO 10S Winch
$5
Warn EVO 10s winch coming in hot. Box will be on table and can pick up at Dayton-Andrews in Clearwater.
Red Scorpion Gift Cards $200 Gift Cards (5)
$5
Gear Jobs Only
R&B Autobody $1000 Gift Card
$5
$1000 certificate toward bodywork, paint, or graphics. Lets face it... Our Jeeps take a beating on the trail.
