Tampa Bay Jeep Club Go Topless Day 2025

Fits 18" rims and larger. ORACLE’s PLASMA™ LED Wheel Rings are the latest advancement in our expansive lighting modifications. The PLASMA LEDs features a unique seamless ring of LEDs which means NO DOTS like you see with other LED Wheel Rings on the market. This is a PATENT-PENDNG feature only offered by ORACLE Lighting. This unique laser-like band of LED is super bright and is sure to get your car or truck noticed! ORACLE Lighting illuminated LED wheel rings are an easy and effective way to light up the wheels on your car or truck! This head-turning lighting product consists of a set of (4) LED illuminated aluminum rings which install around the brake rotor and attaches to the brake dust shield. These can also be mounted to older vehicles with drum brakes. The effect is a large ring of light which accents custom wheels and stands out at events. Oversized 16.5” diameter is the largest on the market and fits oversized brakes.

Fits 18" rims and larger. ORACLE’s PLASMA™ LED Wheel Rings are the latest advancement in our expansive lighting modifications. The PLASMA LEDs features a unique seamless ring of LEDs which means NO DOTS like you see with other LED Wheel Rings on the market. This is a PATENT-PENDNG feature only offered by ORACLE Lighting. This unique laser-like band of LED is super bright and is sure to get your car or truck noticed! ORACLE Lighting illuminated LED wheel rings are an easy and effective way to light up the wheels on your car or truck! This head-turning lighting product consists of a set of (4) LED illuminated aluminum rings which install around the brake rotor and attaches to the brake dust shield. These can also be mounted to older vehicles with drum brakes. The effect is a large ring of light which accents custom wheels and stands out at events. Oversized 16.5” diameter is the largest on the market and fits oversized brakes.

seeMoreDetailsMobile