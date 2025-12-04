Tampa York Rite Bodies' Memberships

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About the memberships
No expiration
This is twenty times the annual amount and when purchased, exempts you from annual dues.
No expiration
This is twenty times the annual amount and when purchased, exempts you from annual dues.
No expiration
This is twenty times the annual amount and when purchased, exempts you from annual dues.
Valid until May 19, 2027
This category is for anyone who is not a member of the Commandery.
Valid until May 19, 2027
This category is for those who are members of all three bodies. It is payable on an annual basis.
No expiration
This is the minimum amount required to be paid with a petition for membership. Prior to receiving any Degrees or Orders you must pay a total of $100 (Chapter and Council only) or $230 (all three bodies and a Knight Templar Eye Foundation Life Sponsorship).
No expiration
This amount would cover the Chapter and Council fees. If you desire to join the Commandery, additional funds are required prior to receiving the Orders of Knighthood.
No expiration
This amount covers the petition fees for all three bodies as well as a Life Sponsorship of the Knight Templar Eye Foundation (Commandery Charity).
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