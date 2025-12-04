Tampa York Rite Bodies, Inc.

Offered by

Tampa York Rite Bodies, Inc.

About the memberships

Tampa York Rite Bodies' Memberships

Perpetual Membership - Chapter
$945

No expiration

This is twenty times the annual amount and when purchased, exempts you from annual dues.

Perpetual Membership - Council
$905

No expiration

This is twenty times the annual amount and when purchased, exempts you from annual dues.

Perpetual Membership - Commandery
$1,050

No expiration

This is twenty times the annual amount and when purchased, exempts you from annual dues.

Chapter and Council Only Membership
$92.50

Valid until May 19, 2027

This category is for anyone who is not a member of the Commandery.

Chapter, Council and Commandery
$145

Valid until May 19, 2027

This category is for those who are members of all three bodies. It is payable on an annual basis.

Petition - Minimum Fee
$60

No expiration

This is the minimum amount required to be paid with a petition for membership. Prior to receiving any Degrees or Orders you must pay a total of $100 (Chapter and Council only) or $230 (all three bodies and a Knight Templar Eye Foundation Life Sponsorship).

Petition Fee - Chapter and Council Only
$100

No expiration

This amount would cover the Chapter and Council fees. If you desire to join the Commandery, additional funds are required prior to receiving the Orders of Knighthood.

Petition Fee - All three York Rite bodies
$230

No expiration

This amount covers the petition fees for all three bodies as well as a Life Sponsorship of the Knight Templar Eye Foundation (Commandery Charity).

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