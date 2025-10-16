Tanana Valley Sportsmen's Association's Punch Card

Offered by
About this shop
Youth TVSA Members of Homeschool Program - NRA .22 Long Rifle Class.
Must pass the class and be a member of TVSA to purchase.
All purchases of Punch Cards are non-refundable.
Punch Cards are good from July 1st to June 30th.
Youth TVSA Non-Members of Homeschool Program - NRA .22 Long Rifle Class.
Must pass the class at TVSA to purchase.
All purchases of Punch Cards are non-refundable.
Punch Cards are good from July 1st to June 30th.
TVSA Member
Must be 18 years old to purchase. Under 18 years old members must have adult supervision while at the range at all times.
All purchases of Punch Cards are non-refundable.
Punch Cards are good from July 1st to June 30th.
TVSA Non-Member
Must be 18 years old to purchase. Under 18 years old members must have adult supervision while at the range at all times.
All purchases of Punch Cards are non-refundable.
Punch Cards are good from July 1st to June 30th.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!