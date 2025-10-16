Tanana Valley Sportsmen's Association

Tanana Valley Sportsmen's Association's Punch Card

Punch Card - 10 Hour Youth TVSA Member Homeschool Program item
Punch Card - 10 Hour Youth TVSA Member Homeschool Program
$50

Youth TVSA Members of Homeschool Program - NRA .22 Long Rifle Class.

Must pass the class and be a member of TVSA to purchase.

All purchases of Punch Cards are non-refundable.

Punch Cards are good from July 1st to June 30th.

Punch Card - 10 Hour Youth TVSA Non-Member Homeschool Prog item
Punch Card - 10 Hour Youth TVSA Non-Member Homeschool Prog
$100

Youth TVSA Non-Members of Homeschool Program - NRA .22 Long Rifle Class.

Must pass the class at TVSA to purchase.

All purchases of Punch Cards are non-refundable.

Punch Cards are good from July 1st to June 30th.

Punch Card - 10 Hour TVSA Member item
Punch Card - 10 Hour TVSA Member
$50

TVSA Member

Must be 18 years old to purchase. Under 18 years old members must have adult supervision while at the range at all times.

All purchases of Punch Cards are non-refundable.

Punch Cards are good from July 1st to June 30th.

Punch Card - 10 Hour TVSA Non-Member item
Punch Card - 10 Hour TVSA Non-Member
$200

TVSA Non-Member

Must be 18 years old to purchase. Under 18 years old members must have adult supervision while at the range at all times.

All purchases of Punch Cards are non-refundable.

Punch Cards are good from July 1st to June 30th.

