Tangent USA AGM 2025

Grants entry to the following events:
Party in the USA, 10/2, evening, Coyote Joe's, cash bar
Spirit of Detroit Tour, 10/3, morning, Downtown Detroit
Detroit Princess Cruise, 10/3 evening, buffet dinner and dance, cash bar, Detroit Riverfront
AGM Official Meeting
Luncheon and Tour at Meadow Brook Hall historical landmark, elegant lunch, 10/4
Shine like a Star gala, Silver Spoon Ristorante, evening, 10/4
Brunch and Bye, morning, 10/5
Feel the Spirit of Detroit and embark on a tour with Cristina Stamatin
Dinner and Dance Motown style
Elegant lunch and tour of the MBH and the property, national historical landmark on the campus of Oakland University, Rochester Hills. Golf course on site for any golf players (additional cost).
Dinner and dance at the Silver Spoon Ristorante
We can make arrangements to pick you up from the airport and drop you off on your way back home. Regular rates are $119 one way only https://www.detroitdtwcars.com/rate/
The money will be donated to TC USA charities.
