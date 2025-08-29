Tangent USA

Tangent USA

Tangent USA AGM 2025

Detroit Metropolitan Area

MI, USA

TC USA AGM 2025 Regular Admission
$400

Grants entry to the following events:

Party in the USA, 10/2, evening, Coyote Joe's, cash bar

Spirit of Detroit Tour, 10/3, morning, Downtown Detroit

Detroit Princess Cruise, 10/3 evening, buffet dinner and dance, cash bar, Detroit Riverfront

AGM Official Meeting

Luncheon and Tour at Meadow Brook Hall historical landmark, elegant lunch, 10/4

Shine like a Star gala, Silver Spoon Ristorante, evening, 10/4

Brunch and Bye, morning, 10/5

Detroit Tour
$25

Feel the Spirit of Detroit and embark on a tour with Cristina Stamatin

Detroit Princes River Cruise
$100

Dinner and Dance Motown style

Luncheon and Tour at Meadow Brook Hall historical landmark
$65

Elegant lunch and tour of the MBH and the property, national historical landmark on the campus of Oakland University, Rochester Hills. Golf course on site for any golf players (additional cost).

Shine like a Star TC USA Gala 2025
$125

Dinner and dance at the Silver Spoon Ristorante

Transportation from and to the airport
$100

We can make arrangements to pick you up from the airport and drop you off on your way back home. Regular rates are $119 one way only https://www.detroitdtwcars.com/rate/

The money will be donated to TC USA charities.

Add a donation for Tangent USA

$

