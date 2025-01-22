Tanner Community Development Corporation & Alzheimer's Association Presents

Doors open at 3pm /
Event starts at 4pm -
Memories Thru Music celebrates the powerful connection between music and memory recall. Audience participation is highly encouraged!
Doors open at 3pm /
Event starts at 4pm -
Memories Thru Music celebrates the powerful connection between music and memory recall. Audience participation is highly encouraged!
3/01 - The Heart Keeper: General Admission
$10
Doors Open at 12pm /
Play Starts at 1pm -
A mother's fading memory forces a family to confront long-buried truths and unspoken love. "The Heart Keeper" is a poignant journey of resilience, forgiveness, and the enduring bonds that bind us together, even as time threatens to tear us apart.
This play sheds light on the realities of caring for someone with Alzheimer's. A panel discussion will follow, offering valuable insights and support for caregivers.
Doors Open at 12pm /
Play Starts at 1pm -
A mother's fading memory forces a family to confront long-buried truths and unspoken love. "The Heart Keeper" is a poignant journey of resilience, forgiveness, and the enduring bonds that bind us together, even as time threatens to tear us apart.
This play sheds light on the realities of caring for someone with Alzheimer's. A panel discussion will follow, offering valuable insights and support for caregivers.
Memories Thru Music + The Heart Keeper: General Admission
$20
This is a discount for purchasing tickets to both events.
Friday, February 28 - Memories through Music: Doors open at 3pm/ Event start 4pm.
Saturday, March 1 - The Heart Keeper: Doors Open at 12pm / Play start at 1pm
This is a discount for purchasing tickets to both events.
Friday, February 28 - Memories through Music: Doors open at 3pm/ Event start 4pm.
Saturday, March 1 - The Heart Keeper: Doors Open at 12pm / Play start at 1pm
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