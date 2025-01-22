Tanner Community Development Corporation & Alzheimer's Association Presents

Doors Open at 12pm / Play Starts at 1pm - A mother's fading memory forces a family to confront long-buried truths and unspoken love. "The Heart Keeper" is a poignant journey of resilience, forgiveness, and the enduring bonds that bind us together, even as time threatens to tear us apart. This play sheds light on the realities of caring for someone with Alzheimer's. A panel discussion will follow, offering valuable insights and support for caregivers.

Doors Open at 12pm / Play Starts at 1pm - A mother's fading memory forces a family to confront long-buried truths and unspoken love. "The Heart Keeper" is a poignant journey of resilience, forgiveness, and the enduring bonds that bind us together, even as time threatens to tear us apart. This play sheds light on the realities of caring for someone with Alzheimer's. A panel discussion will follow, offering valuable insights and support for caregivers.

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