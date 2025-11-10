Tanque Verde Valley Association Business Membership

Offered by
Valid until April 7, 2027
· Access to Exclusive Events: Members are invited to special events, workshops, and seminars designed for professional and personal growth.
· Discounts and Offers: Receive discounts on products, services, and event fees that are reserved for members only.
· Educational Resources: Gain access to newsletters, articles, workshops and seminars that support lifelong learning.
· Recognition: Be acknowledged as a valued member and receive a membership card.
· Marketing and Promotion: Businesses can promote their products or services to the membership community through newsletters and digital platform.
· Networking and Partnerships: Access to networking events that facilitate partnerships and business growth.
· Recognition and Visibility: Featured in member directories and event sponsorship opportunities for increased brand visibility.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!