Tantra Massage 101

If attending as a couple you can choose whether you desire to stay together to give and receive tantric massage, or if you want to split up amongst the group. Fee includes all materials for the session.
Couple (Non Temple Members)
$170
You will be giving and receiving a Tantric massage to each other, within the boundaries and agreements decided between you and your partner. Fee includes all materials for the session.
Individual (Femme Temple Members Only)
$77
If you are attending as an individual you will be paired with another participant to practice both giving an receiving a Tantric massage. Some exercises may be conducted with a host/facilitator. Fee includes all materials for the session.
