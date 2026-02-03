Tap for Hope's - The Quest Charity Auction for Children's Cancer Association

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Starting bid
~When bidding - please set Zeffy contribution from 15% to 0%, this will maximize the money going to Children's Cancer Association!!~
Stake your dominance in supporting the cause by winning a UNIQUE, ONE OF ONE, special rendition & treated 'The Quest for a Cause' Playmat, designed by Goldsabertooth!
This coloration/treatment is specifically printed for our Charity Auction, this mat will be a true 1 of 1 with only a single printing!
*shipping to US/CA only
Starting bid
~When bidding - please set Zeffy contribution from 15% to 0%, this will maximize the money going to Children's Cancer Association!!~
-1x Altered Thassa's Oracle / Demonic Consultation
-1x Altered Tivit, Seller of Secrets / Time Sieve
-1x Pack of Custom 'The Quest' Dragonshield Sleeves (100c)
*shipping to US/CA only
Starting bid
~When bidding - please set Zeffy contribution from 15% to 0%, this will maximize the money going to Children's Cancer Association!!~
Insane Kilydwn Mox Amber Alter!!!
-1x Mox Amber - handpainted acrylic and paint marker
*shipping to US/CA only
Starting bid
~When bidding - please set Zeffy contribution from 15% to 0%, this will maximize the money going to Children's Cancer Association!!~
Insane Kilydwn Lotus Petal Alter!!!
-1x Lotus Petal - handpainted acrylic and paint marker
*shipping to US/CA only
Starting bid
~When bidding - please set Zeffy contribution from 15% to 0%, this will maximize the money going to Children's Cancer Association!!~
Alters from legendary tattoo artist Fox Tattoos! @_trashtokens
-1x Rograkh, Son of Rohgahh Alter
-1x Ishai, Ojutai Dragonspeaker Alter
*shipping to US/CA only
Starting bid
~When bidding - please set Zeffy contribution from 15% to 0%, this will maximize the money going to Children's Cancer Association!!~
Bundle contains:
1x Storm-Kiln Artist Alter
1x Dark Ritual Alter
1x $50-Off Voucher for a Full-Art Replacement Alter from Ki Alters
1x Pack of Custom 'The Quest' Dragonshield Sleeves (100c)
*shipping to US/CA only
Starting bid
~When bidding - please set Zeffy contribution from 15% to 0%, this will maximize the money going to Children's Cancer Association!!~
Alter bundle from Sauce Goblin!
Includes:
-1x Command Tower Alter
-1x Death in the Family Alter
-1x Sol Ring Alter
-1x Pack of Custom 'The Quest' Dragonshield Sleeves (100c)
*shipping to US/CA only
Starting bid
~When bidding - please set Zeffy contribution from 15% to 0%, this will maximize the money going to Children's Cancer Association!!~
ComedIan will observe gameplay and post-game provide coaching on the game and pivotal play moments for learning
-1x Player Seat in a 2-hour game block session playing with other students
-1x Pack of Custom 'The Quest' Dragonshield Sleeves (100c)
*Sessions with creators are to be coordinated with provider
Starting bid
~When bidding - please set Zeffy contribution from 15% to 0%, this will maximize the money going to Children's Cancer Association!!~
-1x TAGC will record a podcast on ANY card of your choice (posted to all free patreon members)
-1x TAGC T-Shirt
-2x Custom TAGC Dragonshield Sleeves (100c)
-1x Custom TAGC Token Pack!
-6 Months of TAGC Patreon Access
-1x Pack of Custom 'The Quest' Dragonshield Sleeves (100c)
*Sessions with creators are to be coordinated with provider
*shipping to US/CA only
Starting bid
~When bidding - please set Zeffy contribution from 15% to 0%, this will maximize the money going to Children's Cancer Association!!~
Contains:
-1x Coaching Session with Bite-Sized!
-6 Months Patreon Access
-1x Game Night with the Bite-Sized Crew
-1x Pack of Custom 'The Quest' Dragonshield Sleeves (100c)
*Sessions with creators are to be coordinated with provider
*shipping to US/CA only
Starting bid
~When bidding - please set Zeffy contribution from 15% to 0%, this will maximize the money going to Children's Cancer Association!!~
The CriticalEDH Bundle Includes:
-1x CriticalEDH Playmat
-1x CriticalEDH Stamped Smothering Tithe (Card)!
-1x - One Hour Coaching Session with Jason!
-6x Months of CriticalEDH Patreon Access
-1x Pack of Custom 'The Quest' Dragonshield Sleeves (100c)
*shipping to US/CA only
Starting bid
~When bidding - please set Zeffy contribution from 15% to 0%, this will maximize the money going to Children's Cancer Association!!~
The W&W Bundle Includes:
-1x Unreleased FUZZY B&W Wizards and Warlocks Playmat
-1x WnW Surge foil Token Pack
-6x months of Patreon access at $10 tier
-1x Pack of Custom 'The Quest' Dragonshield Sleeves (100c)
*shipping to US/CA only
Starting bid
~When bidding - please set Zeffy contribution from 15% to 0%, this will maximize the money going to Children's Cancer Association!!~
Bid to win The World Tree (Halo Foil) - Secret Lair Drop Series (SLD) Artist Proof hand sketched & donated by Matt Stikker!
Learn more about what MTG Artist Proofs are here!: https://ansonmaddocks.com/pages/artist-proofs-101-faqs
Starting bid
~When bidding - please set Zeffy contribution from 15% to 0%, this will maximize the money going to Children's Cancer Association!!~
AWESOME stainless steel play tokens from Legendary Artifacts!
2x Treasure
2x Food
1x Copy
1x Orc Army
1x 2/2 Bird
1x Eldrazi Spawn
1x 1/1 Fish
1x 1/1 Insect
-1x Pack of Custom 'The Quest' Dragonshield Sleeves (100c)
*shipping to US/CA only
Starting bid
~When bidding - please set Zeffy contribution from 15% to 0%, this will maximize the money going to Children's Cancer Association!!~
BONEYARD (previously Snowball) includes:
-3x New Serialized & Signed Playmats
-1x Artist Proof rendition of a card of winner's choice (on blank card)
-1x 'Keep cEDH Weird' Artist Proof Playmat Art
-2x Foil Signed Treasure Token
-1x Pack of Custom 'The Quest' Dragonshield Sleeves (100c)
*shipping to US/CA only
Starting bid
~When bidding - please set Zeffy contribution from 15% to 0%, this will maximize the money going to Children's Cancer Association!!~
BONEYARD (previously Snowball) Artist Session includes:
-2 Hour Art session focusing on working with auction winner on their art development
*Sessions with creators are to be coordinated with provider
Starting bid
~When bidding - please set Zeffy contribution from 15% to 0%, this will maximize the money going to Children's Cancer Association!!~
Bundle contains:
-1x Coaching Session w/ Joseph (1h to be coordinated at a later time)
-1x Set of Basics tokens
-1x Set of signed Basics cards
-1x Basics MTG Playmat
-1x Pack of Custom 'The Quest' Dragonshield Sleeves (100c)
*Sessions with creators are to be coordinated with provider
*shipping to US/CA only
Starting bid
~When bidding - please set Zeffy contribution from 15% to 0%, this will maximize the money going to Children's Cancer Association!!~
Combo with the best of em'!! CEDH NW's "Cheshire" Card Bundle contains:
-1x Foil Displacer Kitten
-1x Foil Reanimate
-1x Foil Cloudshift
-1x Foil Cloud of Faeries
-1x Foil Dark Ritual
-1x Foil Entomb
-1x Foil Eternal Witness
-1x Foil Spellseeker
-1x Pack of Custom 'The Quest' Dragonshield Sleeves (100c)
*shipping to US/CA only
Starting bid
~When bidding - please set Zeffy contribution from 15% to 0%, this will maximize the money going to Children's Cancer Association!!~
The SeaEDH Bundle Includes:
-1x Foil Rare/Mythic Uncut Sheet from War of the Spark
-1x SeaEDH Playmat
-1x Set of SeaEDH custom tokens
-1x Free entry to a SeaEDH non-finals tournament for 2026 season
Starting bid
~When bidding - please set Zeffy contribution from 15% to 0%, this will maximize the money going to Children's Cancer Association!!~
Team Monolith's Bundle includes:
-1x Arabian Nights Mountain (HOT ITEM!!!)
-1x Winner featured on a weekly Monolith game with 3 Team Members of their choosing
-2x One-hour Coaching Sessions with their favorite player(s)
*Sessions with creators are to be coordinated with provider
*shipping to US/CA only
Starting bid
~When bidding - please set Zeffy contribution from 15% to 0%, this will maximize the money going to Children's Cancer Association!!~
Magic Online Commander Bling Package - (Items will be redeemed via email (winner will choose a 3-color combo to redeem)
The following digital items added to one account:
Starting bid
~When bidding - please set Zeffy contribution from 15% to 0%, this will maximize the money going to Children's Cancer Association!!~
Magic Online CEDH On-Ramp Package - (Items will be redeemed via email)
The following digital items added to one account:
Starting bid
~When bidding - please set Zeffy contribution from 15% to 0%, this will maximize the money going to Children's Cancer Association!!~
Tortured Existence and Altar of the Brood Risograph Prints - donated by Dungeon Ruins!
- 4 COLOR RISOGRAPH PRINT
- HEAVY STOCK PAPER
- 11" X 16"
*Winner must pick up items from The Quest on Sunday, 5/17
Starting bid
~When bidding - please set Zeffy contribution from 15% to 0%, this will maximize the money going to Children's Cancer Association!!~
Displacer Kitten Blacklight poster by Josh Freydkis - donated by Dungeon Ruins!
- LIMITED Signed and numbered Edition, poster 39 of 100
- 18" x 24" silkscreened poster
- Flocked (fuzzy!) black layer
- Fluorescent/UV reactive inks
*Winner must pick up items from The Quest on Sunday, 5/17
Starting bid
~When bidding - please set Zeffy contribution from 15% to 0%, this will maximize the money going to Children's Cancer Association!!~
Signed & Sketched Foil (4/5) & Non-Foil (1/5) Artist Proofs by Josh Freydkis from Secret Lair x D&D: Black Lights & Dark Dungeons - donated by Dungeon Ruins!
-Tortured Existence (Foil)
-Sefris of the Hidden Ways (Foil)
-Dungeon Delver (Foil)
-Seasoned Dungeoneer (Foil)
-Altar of the Brood (Non-Foil)
*shipping to US/CA only
Starting bid
~When bidding - please set Zeffy contribution from 15% to 0%, this will maximize the money going to Children's Cancer Association!!~
Choose a custom badge (up to 8 characters including emojis!) to add to your EDHTop16 profile!
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Custom tag must be approved by admin- no inappropriate tags
Starting bid
~When bidding - please set Zeffy contribution from 15% to 0%, this will maximize the money going to Children's Cancer Association!!~
Win a slot for Grambulon to paint a full art single card alter commission for a card of your choice (Bidder to provide card for artist either in-person or by mail!)
*shipping to US/CA only
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