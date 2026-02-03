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Tap for Hope

About this event

Tap for Hope's - The Quest Charity Auction for Children's Cancer Association

Pick-up location

375 NE Holladay St, Portland, OR 97232, USA

1 OF 1 - UNIQUE SPECIAL 'The Quest' Silent Auction Playmat item
1 OF 1 - UNIQUE SPECIAL 'The Quest' Silent Auction Playmat
$150

Starting bid

~When bidding - please set Zeffy contribution from 15% to 0%, this will maximize the money going to Children's Cancer Association!!~


Stake your dominance in supporting the cause by winning a UNIQUE, ONE OF ONE, special rendition & treated 'The Quest for a Cause' Playmat, designed by Goldsabertooth!

This coloration/treatment is specifically printed for our Charity Auction, this mat will be a true 1 of 1 with only a single printing!


*shipping to US/CA only

Grave Alters Bundle! item
Grave Alters Bundle! item
Grave Alters Bundle! item
Grave Alters Bundle!
$80

Starting bid

~When bidding - please set Zeffy contribution from 15% to 0%, this will maximize the money going to Children's Cancer Association!!~

-1x Altered Thassa's Oracle / Demonic Consultation

-1x Altered Tivit, Seller of Secrets / Time Sieve

-1x Pack of Custom 'The Quest' Dragonshield Sleeves (100c)

*shipping to US/CA only

Kilydwn - Mox Amber Alter item
Kilydwn - Mox Amber Alter item
Kilydwn - Mox Amber Alter
$110

Starting bid

~When bidding - please set Zeffy contribution from 15% to 0%, this will maximize the money going to Children's Cancer Association!!~

Insane Kilydwn Mox Amber Alter!!!

-1x Mox Amber - handpainted acrylic and paint marker


*shipping to US/CA only

Kilydwn - Lotus Petal Alter item
Kilydwn - Lotus Petal Alter item
Kilydwn - Lotus Petal Alter
$100

Starting bid

~When bidding - please set Zeffy contribution from 15% to 0%, this will maximize the money going to Children's Cancer Association!!~

Insane Kilydwn Lotus Petal Alter!!!

-1x Lotus Petal - handpainted acrylic and paint marker


*shipping to US/CA only

Fox's Trash Tokens Rograkh / Ishai Alter item
Fox's Trash Tokens Rograkh / Ishai Alter item
Fox's Trash Tokens Rograkh / Ishai Alter
$50

Starting bid

~When bidding - please set Zeffy contribution from 15% to 0%, this will maximize the money going to Children's Cancer Association!!~

Alters from legendary tattoo artist Fox Tattoos! @_trashtokens

-1x Rograkh, Son of Rohgahh Alter
-1x Ishai, Ojutai Dragonspeaker Alter

*shipping to US/CA only

Ki Alters Bundle item
Ki Alters Bundle item
Ki Alters Bundle item
Ki Alters Bundle
$100

Starting bid

~When bidding - please set Zeffy contribution from 15% to 0%, this will maximize the money going to Children's Cancer Association!!~

Bundle contains:
1x Storm-Kiln Artist Alter
1x Dark Ritual Alter
1x $50-Off Voucher for a Full-Art Replacement Alter from Ki Alters

1x Pack of Custom 'The Quest' Dragonshield Sleeves (100c)
*shipping to US/CA only

Sauce Goblin Alter Bundle! item
Sauce Goblin Alter Bundle! item
Sauce Goblin Alter Bundle! item
Sauce Goblin Alter Bundle!
$50

Starting bid

~When bidding - please set Zeffy contribution from 15% to 0%, this will maximize the money going to Children's Cancer Association!!~

Alter bundle from Sauce Goblin!
Includes:
-1x Command Tower Alter

-1x Death in the Family Alter

-1x Sol Ring Alter

-1x Pack of Custom 'The Quest' Dragonshield Sleeves (100c)

*shipping to US/CA only

ComedIan Gameplay Coaching Session! item
ComedIan Gameplay Coaching Session!
$50

Starting bid

~When bidding - please set Zeffy contribution from 15% to 0%, this will maximize the money going to Children's Cancer Association!!~

ComedIan will observe gameplay and post-game provide coaching on the game and pivotal play moments for learning

-1x Player Seat in a 2-hour game block session playing with other students

-1x Pack of Custom 'The Quest' Dragonshield Sleeves (100c)

*Sessions with creators are to be coordinated with provider

That's A Good Card Bundle! item
That's A Good Card Bundle!
$50

Starting bid

~When bidding - please set Zeffy contribution from 15% to 0%, this will maximize the money going to Children's Cancer Association!!~


-1x TAGC will record a podcast on ANY card of your choice (posted to all free patreon members)
-1x TAGC T-Shirt
-2x Custom TAGC Dragonshield Sleeves (100c)
-1x Custom TAGC Token Pack!
-6 Months of TAGC Patreon Access

-1x Pack of Custom 'The Quest' Dragonshield Sleeves (100c)
*Sessions with creators are to be coordinated with provider
*shipping to US/CA only

Bite-Sized MTG Bundle! item
Bite-Sized MTG Bundle!
$50

Starting bid

~When bidding - please set Zeffy contribution from 15% to 0%, this will maximize the money going to Children's Cancer Association!!~

Contains:

-1x Coaching Session with Bite-Sized!
-6 Months Patreon Access
-1x Game Night with the Bite-Sized Crew

-1x Pack of Custom 'The Quest' Dragonshield Sleeves (100c)
*Sessions with creators are to be coordinated with provider
*shipping to US/CA only

CriticalEDH Bundle! item
CriticalEDH Bundle!
$60

Starting bid

~When bidding - please set Zeffy contribution from 15% to 0%, this will maximize the money going to Children's Cancer Association!!~

The CriticalEDH Bundle Includes:
-1x CriticalEDH Playmat

-1x CriticalEDH Stamped Smothering Tithe (Card)!

-1x - One Hour Coaching Session with Jason!

-6x Months of CriticalEDH Patreon Access

-1x Pack of Custom 'The Quest' Dragonshield Sleeves (100c)

*shipping to US/CA only

Wizards & Warlocks Bundle! item
Wizards & Warlocks Bundle!
$50

Starting bid

~When bidding - please set Zeffy contribution from 15% to 0%, this will maximize the money going to Children's Cancer Association!!~

The W&W Bundle Includes:

-1x Unreleased FUZZY B&W Wizards and Warlocks Playmat

-1x WnW Surge foil Token Pack

-6x months of Patreon access at $10 tier

-1x Pack of Custom 'The Quest' Dragonshield Sleeves (100c)

*shipping to US/CA only

The World Tree SL Artist Proof - Donated by Matt Stikker item
The World Tree SL Artist Proof - Donated by Matt Stikker item
The World Tree SL Artist Proof - Donated by Matt Stikker
$60

Starting bid

~When bidding - please set Zeffy contribution from 15% to 0%, this will maximize the money going to Children's Cancer Association!!~

Bid to win The World Tree (Halo Foil) - Secret Lair Drop Series (SLD) Artist Proof hand sketched & donated by Matt Stikker!


Learn more about what MTG Artist Proofs are here!: https://ansonmaddocks.com/pages/artist-proofs-101-faqs


Legendary Artifacts Stainless Steel CEDH Token Bundle! item
Legendary Artifacts Stainless Steel CEDH Token Bundle!
$100

Starting bid

~When bidding - please set Zeffy contribution from 15% to 0%, this will maximize the money going to Children's Cancer Association!!~

AWESOME stainless steel play tokens from Legendary Artifacts!

2x Treasure

2x Food

1x Copy

1x Orc Army

1x 2/2 Bird

1x Eldrazi Spawn

1x 1/1 Fish

1x 1/1 Insect

-1x Pack of Custom 'The Quest' Dragonshield Sleeves (100c)

*shipping to US/CA only

BONEYARD Item Bundle! item
BONEYARD Item Bundle!
$100

Starting bid

~When bidding - please set Zeffy contribution from 15% to 0%, this will maximize the money going to Children's Cancer Association!!~

BONEYARD (previously Snowball) includes:

-3x New Serialized & Signed Playmats

-1x Artist Proof rendition of a card of winner's choice (on blank card)

-1x 'Keep cEDH Weird' Artist Proof Playmat Art

-2x Foil Signed Treasure Token

-1x Pack of Custom 'The Quest' Dragonshield Sleeves (100c)
*shipping to US/CA only

BONEYARD Artist Session! item
BONEYARD Artist Session!
$40

Starting bid

~When bidding - please set Zeffy contribution from 15% to 0%, this will maximize the money going to Children's Cancer Association!!~

BONEYARD (previously Snowball) Artist Session includes:
-2 Hour Art session focusing on working with auction winner on their art development

*Sessions with creators are to be coordinated with provider

MTG Basics Bundle! item
MTG Basics Bundle!
$60

Starting bid

~When bidding - please set Zeffy contribution from 15% to 0%, this will maximize the money going to Children's Cancer Association!!~

Bundle contains:
-1x Coaching Session w/ Joseph (1h to be coordinated at a later time)

-1x Set of Basics tokens

-1x Set of signed Basics cards

-1x Basics MTG Playmat

-1x Pack of Custom 'The Quest' Dragonshield Sleeves (100c)
*Sessions with creators are to be coordinated with provider

*shipping to US/CA only

CEDH NW - "Cheshire" Card Bundle! item
CEDH NW - "Cheshire" Card Bundle! item
CEDH NW - "Cheshire" Card Bundle!
$100

Starting bid

~When bidding - please set Zeffy contribution from 15% to 0%, this will maximize the money going to Children's Cancer Association!!~

Combo with the best of em'!! CEDH NW's "Cheshire" Card Bundle contains:

-1x Foil Displacer Kitten

-1x Foil Reanimate

-1x Foil Cloudshift

-1x Foil Cloud of Faeries

-1x Foil Dark Ritual

-1x Foil Entomb

-1x Foil Eternal Witness

-1x Foil Spellseeker

-1x Pack of Custom 'The Quest' Dragonshield Sleeves (100c)

*shipping to US/CA only

SeaEDH Bundle item
SeaEDH Bundle
$50

Starting bid

~When bidding - please set Zeffy contribution from 15% to 0%, this will maximize the money going to Children's Cancer Association!!~

The SeaEDH Bundle Includes:

-1x Foil Rare/Mythic Uncut Sheet from War of the Spark
-1x SeaEDH Playmat

-1x Set of SeaEDH custom tokens

-1x Free entry to a SeaEDH non-finals tournament for 2026 season


Team Monolith Bundle! item
Team Monolith Bundle! item
Team Monolith Bundle!
$150

Starting bid

~When bidding - please set Zeffy contribution from 15% to 0%, this will maximize the money going to Children's Cancer Association!!~

Team Monolith's Bundle includes:

-1x Arabian Nights Mountain (HOT ITEM!!!)
-1x Winner featured on a weekly Monolith game with 3 Team Members of their choosing

-2x One-hour Coaching Sessions with their favorite player(s)

*Sessions with creators are to be coordinated with provider

*shipping to US/CA only


Magic Online: Commander Bling Package item
Magic Online: Commander Bling Package
$70

Starting bid

~When bidding - please set Zeffy contribution from 15% to 0%, this will maximize the money going to Children's Cancer Association!!~

Magic Online Commander Bling Package - (Items will be redeemed via email (winner will choose a 3-color combo to redeem)


The following digital items added to one account:

    • Account Upgrade Kit – over 7,000 total cards to kickstart a normal collection.
    • Commander Workshop – 2,000-card package of almost all rares & mythics featuring 375 eligible Commanders
    • Premium Land Bundle – a set of over 70 lands featuring some of the best bling in the game! All 10 three-color combinations are available
Magic Online: cEDH On-Ramp Package item
Magic Online: cEDH On-Ramp Package
$70

Starting bid

~When bidding - please set Zeffy contribution from 15% to 0%, this will maximize the money going to Children's Cancer Association!!~

Magic Online CEDH On-Ramp Package - (Items will be redeemed via email)


The following digital items added to one account:

    • Account Upgrade Kit – over 7,000 total cards to kickstart a normal collection.
    • Commander Workshop – 2,000-card package of almost all rares & mythics featuring 375 eligible Commanders
    • 200 Play Points – untradeable entry items good for entry into Leagues of Vintage Cube, cEDH, Modern and more competitions for prizes
    • 1 copy of each Partner card (57 in total) – a pillar of cEDH deck construction
      • Excludes Partner With, Friends Forever, Background, and all other Partner variants


Josh Freydkis Prints - Donated by Dungeon Ruins item
Josh Freydkis Prints - Donated by Dungeon Ruins item
Josh Freydkis Prints - Donated by Dungeon Ruins item
Josh Freydkis Prints - Donated by Dungeon Ruins
$40

Starting bid

~When bidding - please set Zeffy contribution from 15% to 0%, this will maximize the money going to Children's Cancer Association!!~

Tortured Existence and Altar of the Brood Risograph Prints - donated by Dungeon Ruins!
- 4 COLOR RISOGRAPH PRINT 
- HEAVY STOCK PAPER
- 11" X 16"


*Winner must pick up items from The Quest on Sunday, 5/17

Displacer Kitten Blacklight Poster - Donated by DungeonRuins item
Displacer Kitten Blacklight Poster - Donated by DungeonRuins item
Displacer Kitten Blacklight Poster - Donated by DungeonRuins item
Displacer Kitten Blacklight Poster - Donated by DungeonRuins
$45

Starting bid

~When bidding - please set Zeffy contribution from 15% to 0%, this will maximize the money going to Children's Cancer Association!!~

Displacer Kitten Blacklight poster by Josh Freydkis - donated by Dungeon Ruins!
- LIMITED Signed and numbered Edition, poster 39 of 100
- 18" x 24" silkscreened poster
- Flocked (fuzzy!) black layer
- Fluorescent/UV reactive inks

*Winner must pick up items from The Quest on Sunday, 5/17

Black Lights & Dark Dungeons SL Artist Proofs - JoshFreydkis item
Black Lights & Dark Dungeons SL Artist Proofs - JoshFreydkis item
Black Lights & Dark Dungeons SL Artist Proofs - JoshFreydkis item
Black Lights & Dark Dungeons SL Artist Proofs - JoshFreydkis
$275

Starting bid

~When bidding - please set Zeffy contribution from 15% to 0%, this will maximize the money going to Children's Cancer Association!!~

Signed & Sketched Foil (4/5) & Non-Foil (1/5) Artist Proofs by Josh Freydkis from Secret Lair x D&D: Black Lights & Dark Dungeons - donated by Dungeon Ruins!

-Tortured Existence (Foil)

-Sefris of the Hidden Ways (Foil)

-Dungeon Delver (Foil)

-Seasoned Dungeoneer (Foil)

-Altar of the Brood (Non-Foil)


*shipping to US/CA only

EDHTop16 Custom Profile Tag item
EDHTop16 Custom Profile Tag
$40

Starting bid

~When bidding - please set Zeffy contribution from 15% to 0%, this will maximize the money going to Children's Cancer Association!!~

Choose a custom badge (up to 8 characters including emojis!) to add to your EDHTop16 profile!

This tag lasts indefinitely (barring changes to the site or getting replaced by a cheater tag!)

Custom tag must be approved by admin- no inappropriate tags

Grambulon Alters - Full Card Art Commission Slot item
Grambulon Alters - Full Card Art Commission Slot
$75

Starting bid

~When bidding - please set Zeffy contribution from 15% to 0%, this will maximize the money going to Children's Cancer Association!!~


Win a slot for Grambulon to paint a full art single card alter commission for a card of your choice (Bidder to provide card for artist either in-person or by mail!)

*shipping to US/CA only

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