Tap for Hope's - The Quest Charity Auction for Children's Cancer Association

~When bidding - please set Zeffy contribution from 15% to 0%, this will maximize the money going to Children's Cancer Association!!~





Stake your dominance in supporting the cause by winning a UNIQUE, ONE OF ONE, special rendition & treated 'The Quest for a Cause' Playmat, designed by Goldsabertooth!



This coloration/treatment is specifically printed for our Charity Auction, this mat will be a true 1 of 1 with only a single printing!





*shipping to US/CA only