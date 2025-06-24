Tap Me In 💛

Wedding Wish
Wedding Dress
$100
Help a bride feel radiant on her special day with a beautiful gown chosen just for her.
Tuxedo
$100
Give the groom his moment in a sharp, classic tux that makes him feel confident and celebrated.
Wedding Dress Alterations
$50
Ensure the bride looks and feels flawless with expert tailoring for the perfect fit on her special day.
Wedding Rings
$250
Symbolize their forever love with a beautiful set of wedding bands they'll cherish for a lifetime.
Bouquet & Boutonnière
$50
Brighten the ceremony with a handcrafted bouquet, made to reflect the couple’s unique love story.
Wedding Cake
$200
Sweeten the day with a custom wedding cake that’s as unforgettable as the celebration itself.
Bride’s Hair
$150
Treat the bride to professional glam that helps her feel her most beautiful and confident.
Bride’s Makeup
$75
Treat the bride to professional glam that helps her feel her most beautiful and confident.
Wedding Day Photography
$250
Capture every smile, tear, and kiss with professional photos that will last a lifetime.
Food & Catering
$500
Be the ultimate wish-grantor by covering an entire wedding day filled with love, joy, and unforgettable memories.
DJ for the Reception
$250
Keep the celebration lively and the dance floor full with a DJ who brings the perfect vibe.
Venue Seating & Decor
$250
Create a stunning atmosphere with elegant seating and décor that reflects the couple’s dream theme.
Invitations for Guests
$125
Help couples invite their loved ones with beautifully crafted wedding invitations.
Toast for the Couple
$25
Celebrate love with a sparkling toast to honor the couple’s journey and new beginning.
Ceremony
$500
Help set the stage for a meaningful "I do" by supporting everything from the officiant to the décor that makes the moment unforgettable.
Full Wedding Day Sponsorship
$1,500
Be the ultimate wish-grantor by covering an entire wedding day filled with love, joy, and unforgettable memories.
Did you know?
