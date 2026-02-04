Taiwanese American Professionals (TAP) - Seattle

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Taiwanese American Professionals (TAP) - Seattle

About this event

TAP-Sea: 2026 Lunar New Year Hotpot

Happy Lamb Hot Pot Bellevue

1411 156th Ave NE STE A, Bellevue, WA 98007, USA

General admission
$15

NON-REFUNDABLE deposit. The remainder of the hotpot cost per person will be collected after the event.

We will be ordering from Happy Lamb's All You Can Eat (AYCE) menu which is $34.00 per person + $2.99 per person sauce bar, before tax and gratuity. We will collect the remainder of everyone's per-person bill at the end of the dinner.

Waitlist
Free

If the event is sold out, please feel free to sign up for the waitlist!

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