TAP-Sea: 2026 Lunar New Year Hotpot

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About this event
1411 156th Ave NE STE A, Bellevue, WA 98007, USA
NON-REFUNDABLE deposit. The remainder of the hotpot cost per person will be collected after the event.
We will be ordering from Happy Lamb's All You Can Eat (AYCE) menu which is $34.00 per person + $2.99 per person sauce bar, before tax and gratuity. We will collect the remainder of everyone's per-person bill at the end of the dinner.
If the event is sold out, please feel free to sign up for the waitlist!
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