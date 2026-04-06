Taiwanese American Professionals (TAP) - Seattle

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Taiwanese American Professionals (TAP) - Seattle

About this event

TAP-Seattle at Taiwanese Heritage Night Mariners Game

1250 1st Ave S

Seattle, WA 98134, USA

Main Level Ticket to Mariners vs Diamondbacks
$52

Specially priced Main Level ticket to Saturday, May 30 game vs. Arizona Diamondbacks. Mariners-themed Taiwanese Heritage Jersey included. $6 contribution to the Taiwanese American Heritage Foundation for every ticket sold.


Ticket will be sent to your email, and will require a Ticketmaster account.


Please let us know if you would prefer to enter without a Ticketmaster account, and we can enter as a group.

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