TAP-Seattle at Taiwanese Heritage Night Mariners Game

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About this event
Specially priced Main Level ticket to Saturday, May 30 game vs. Arizona Diamondbacks. Mariners-themed Taiwanese Heritage Jersey included. $6 contribution to the Taiwanese American Heritage Foundation for every ticket sold.
Ticket will be sent to your email, and will require a Ticketmaster account.
Please let us know if you would prefer to enter without a Ticketmaster account, and we can enter as a group.
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