TAP TO PAY | Tour Add-on

Adult Group Tour.
Tour departs promptly at 11a from the Gift Shop.
Adult Group Tour.
Tour departs promptly at 11a from the Gift Shop.
Student & Senior Guided Tour Add On
$12
Student and Senior Group Tour Add On.
Tour departs promptly at 11a from the Gift Shop.
Kindly Note:
Total parental supervision is required at all times for children 15 years of age and under.
Children under 15 are not permitted on the sculpture unaccompanied.
Children 6 years and under must hold a caregiver’s hand at all times when on or near the sculpture. No exceptions.
Student and Senior Group Tour Add On.
Tour departs promptly at 11a from the Gift Shop.
Kindly Note:
Total parental supervision is required at all times for children 15 years of age and under.
Children under 15 are not permitted on the sculpture unaccompanied.
Children 6 years and under must hold a caregiver’s hand at all times when on or near the sculpture. No exceptions.
Child Tour - Aged 5 and Under
$3
For the littlest sculptors who will accompany caregivers on a tour.
Kindly note: Children 6 years and under must hold a caregiver’s hand at all times when on or near the sculpture. No exceptions.
For the littlest sculptors who will accompany caregivers on a tour.
Kindly note: Children 6 years and under must hold a caregiver’s hand at all times when on or near the sculpture. No exceptions.