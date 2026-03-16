Kansas School of Classical Ballet

Hosted by

Kansas School of Classical Ballet

About this event

Tapas & Tutus 2026

7330 W 80th St

Overland Park, KS 66204, USA

Minimum Suggested Donation (per person)
$35
The fundraising event is adults only as we will be serving alcohol. SCB students who are performing will not require a ticket but will only be allowed in the event space during their performance and at the end of the evening.
Add a donation for Kansas School of Classical Ballet

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