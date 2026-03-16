Tapas & Tutus 2026

The fundraising event is adults only as we will be serving alcohol.
SCB students who are performing will not require a ticket but will only be allowed in the event space during their performance and at the end of the evening.
The fundraising event is adults only as we will be serving alcohol.
SCB students who are performing will not require a ticket but will only be allowed in the event space during their performance and at the end of the evening.
Add a donation for Kansas School of Classical Ballet
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