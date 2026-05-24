Project Full Out Inc

Hosted by

Project Full Out Inc

About this event

Tapestry : Threads of History Charity Gala (OPV )

101 Elmsley Meadows Ln F

Greensboro, NC 27406, USA

Platinum Tier ( Complimentary)
Free

1 left!

  1. An immersive red carpet arrival experience with paparazzi-style photography and media interviews: 6:00–6:30 PM
  • Entry to light reception: 6:30 PM
    Reserved table seating for dinner, live entertainment, and awards program
  • Frozen memory experience featuring digital arrival portrait(s) and includes the official World Premiere commemorative postcard, capturing your presence in the evening’s celebration
  • Access to the World Premiere presentation: Presentation Art & Exclusive Gallery Showing
  • Opportunity to support ongoing fundraising initiatives
  • No late entry. Doors close promptly at 7:00 PM.


Ticket Holder Attire: Afro-Sartorial Theme — formal attire with African-inspired elegance encouraged



All guests attending the gala (Platinum, Signature, and Premium tiers).will receive an official World Premiere commemorative postcard available on-site at the event. The postcard is an exclusive collectible artifact of the evening.

Digital arrival photos from the Frozen Memory experience will be delivered after the event.


Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!