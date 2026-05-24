Tapestry : Threads of History Charity Gala (OPV )

- An immersive red carpet arrival experience with paparazzi-style photography and media interviews: 6:00–6:30 PM
- Entry to light reception: 6:30 PM
Reserved table seating for dinner, live entertainment, and awards program
- Frozen memory experience featuring digital arrival portrait(s) and includes the official World Premiere commemorative postcard, capturing your presence in the evening’s celebration
- Access to the World Premiere presentation: Presentation Art & Exclusive Gallery Showing
- Opportunity to support ongoing fundraising initiatives
- No late entry. Doors close promptly at 7:00 PM.
Ticket Holder Attire: Afro-Sartorial Theme — formal attire with African-inspired elegance encouraged
All guests attending the gala (Platinum, Signature, and Premium tiers).will receive an official World Premiere commemorative postcard available on-site at the event. The postcard is an exclusive collectible artifact of the evening.
Digital arrival photos from the Frozen Memory experience will be delivered after the event.
- An immersive red carpet arrival experience with paparazzi-style photography and media interviews: 6:00–6:30 PM
- Entry to light reception: 6:30 PM
Reserved table seating for dinner, live entertainment, and awards program
- Frozen memory experience featuring digital arrival portrait(s) and includes the official World Premiere commemorative postcard, capturing your presence in the evening’s celebration
- Access to the World Premiere presentation: Presentation Art & Exclusive Gallery Showing
- Opportunity to support ongoing fundraising initiatives
- No late entry. Doors close promptly at 7:00 PM.
Ticket Holder Attire: Afro-Sartorial Theme — formal attire with African-inspired elegance encouraged
All guests attending the gala (Platinum, Signature, and Premium tiers).will receive an official World Premiere commemorative postcard available on-site at the event. The postcard is an exclusive collectible artifact of the evening.
Digital arrival photos from the Frozen Memory experience will be delivered after the event.