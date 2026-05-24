Tapestry : Threads of History Charity Gala (OPV )

An immersive red carpet arrival experience with paparazzi-style photography and media interviews: 6:00–6:30 PM

Entry to light reception: 6:30 PM

Reserved table seating for dinner, live entertainment, and awards program

Frozen memory experience featuring digital arrival portrait(s) and includes the official World Premiere commemorative postcard, capturing your presence in the evening’s celebration

Access to the World Premiere presentation: Presentation Art & Exclusive Gallery Showing

Opportunity to support ongoing fundraising initiatives

No late entry. Doors close promptly at 7:00 PM.





Ticket Holder Attire: Afro-Sartorial Theme — formal attire with African-inspired elegance encouraged









All guests attending the gala (Platinum, Signature, and Premium tiers).will receive an official World Premiere commemorative postcard available on-site at the event. The postcard is an exclusive collectible artifact of the evening.

Digital arrival photos from the Frozen Memory experience will be delivered after the event.



