TAPI Art Classes

About this event
11:00 AM – 12:45 PM
@ The Artist's Palette Hair Salon & Gallery
Let’s play! Creativity comes from being able to play and explore the materials. We’re going to
shut off our critical brains and allow ourselves to have fun!
Printmaking is a type of art that allows the creator to create an image on one surface and then
transfer that image to another surface. It may include making marks with various artists tools
and other materials. We’ll learn the basics of printmaking using acrylic paint and various items
found around the house by creating monotype prints and/or relief prints. I’ll demonstrate some
basics, then students will create their own unique work.
Feel free to come with reference photos, sketches or ideas. I’ll also have some reference
photos. You’ll get a kit of supplies to take home too! Open to adults & kids ages 8+ (must have
adult present).
It will be a 2 hour class and all materials needed will be provided. Email me with any questions:
1:00 PM – 2:45 PM
@ The Artist's Palette Hair Salon & Gallery
Participants will design and assemble a handmade booklet filled with vibrant watercolor designs- perfect for favorite quotes, special memories, meaningful scriptures, or simply as a personal journal to write in. You'll be guided step by step through simple watercolor techniques and an easy booklet- making process with plenty of room to make it uniquely yours. No prior art experience is needed- just bring your curiosity and creativity. All supplies are provided, and you'll leave with a one- of- a- kind keepsake made by you.
All materials included!
3:00 PM – 5:00 PM
@ The Artist's Palette Hair Salon & Gallery
Treat yourself to a fun, relaxing, and informational watercolor workshop for beginners or anyone interested in exploring a new hobby.
Join me for a 2 hour class where I teach you the ins- and- outs of drawing stick figures, and then build from that foundation- I'm only partly joking. The key to art is observation and simplification, and I'm here to teach you how to do both!
*Bring a reference image to paint or choose from a selection I'll have available.
Ages: 12+ (Not a strict cutoff, but I find younger students don't necessarily benefit from class structure.)
All materials included!
$
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