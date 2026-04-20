TAPI Art Classes

11:00 AM – 12:45 PM

@ The Artist's Palette Hair Salon & Gallery



Let’s play! Creativity comes from being able to play and explore the materials. We’re going to

shut off our critical brains and allow ourselves to have fun!





Printmaking is a type of art that allows the creator to create an image on one surface and then

transfer that image to another surface. It may include making marks with various artists tools

and other materials. We’ll learn the basics of printmaking using acrylic paint and various items

found around the house by creating monotype prints and/or relief prints. I’ll demonstrate some

basics, then students will create their own unique work.





Feel free to come with reference photos, sketches or ideas. I’ll also have some reference

photos. You’ll get a kit of supplies to take home too! Open to adults & kids ages 8+ (must have

adult present).





It will be a 2 hour class and all materials needed will be provided. Email me with any questions:

[email protected]