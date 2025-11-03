Blood Cancer United Silent Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
Enjoy a luxurious getaway at The Higgins Hotel, located in the heart of New Orleans’ vibrant Arts & Warehouse District. Just steps away from the National WWII Museum, this boutique hotel combines Southern charm with art deco elegance.
Your stay includes one complimentary night and free parking, making it the perfect mini escape or addition to your next trip to the Big Easy.
Blackout Dates:
Expiration: December 31, 2026
Value: $300
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Escape to beautiful Burlington, Vermont, with a two-night stay at the Delta Hotel by Marriott.
Enjoy modern comfort, scenic charm, and delicious daily breakfast for two. Whether you’re strolling along the Lake Champlain waterfront or exploring the local breweries and shops, this relaxing getaway is the perfect way to recharge.
Blackout Dates:
Expiration: December 31, 2026
Value: $500
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Enjoy a two-night stay at The Envoy Hotel, a stylish waterfront boutique hotel in Boston’s Seaport District.
Take in skyline views from the rooftop bar, explore the city’s vibrant dining scene, and indulge with a $100 food and beverage credit during your stay. Perfect for a city escape, romantic weekend, or spontaneous adventure in Boston!
Blackout Dates:
Expiration: December 31, 2026
Value: $800
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Escape to paradise in the heart of San Diego’s lively Gaslamp Quarter! Enjoy a two-night stay at Margaritaville Hotel, where island vibes meet urban energy.
Your package includes waived amenity fees, complimentary parking, and breakfast for two — the perfect recipe for a laid-back getaway filled with sunshine, good food, and that signature Margaritaville spirit.
Blackout Dates:
Expiration: December 31, 2026
Value: $750
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Experience timeless elegance in the heart of downtown Boston with a two-night stay at the Hilton Boston Park Plaza.
Just steps from the Public Garden and Newbury Street, this landmark hotel blends historic charm with modern luxury. Perfect for a weekend of exploring, dining, or a relaxing city escape.
Blackout Dates:
Expiration: December 31, 2026
Value: $600
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Live it up in luxury with a two-night stay at Red Rock Casino, Resort & Spa in Las Vegas!
This unforgettable experience includes taxes and resort fees, round-trip limousine transfers, and dinner for two (up to $250) at one of Red Rock’s award-winning restaurants.
Whether you’re relaxing poolside, trying your luck in the casino, or enjoying a spa day, this is Vegas at its finest — sophisticated, fun, and absolutely unforgettable.
Blackout Dates:
Expiration: December 31, 2026
Valued at $1,200
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing