Taras Happy Boxes's Annual Raffle 2025

Tara’s Happy Boxes Nonprofit
$15

🎅✨ Ho Ho Hope you’re feeling lucky!

Our Holiday Raffle is back — packed with cozy, festive prizes and holiday cheer. Every ticket helps make more smiles happen this season! 💕

🎁✨ TARA’S HAPPY BOXES HOLIDAY RAFFLE! ✨🎁


🎟 $15 per chance

🗓 Drawing: Nov 17 @ 7PM

💰 Venmo • PayPal • Cash • Check


🏆 1st Prize:

$100 Crab Trap • $50 Macy’s • $25 Target • $20 Scratch-Offs • Cozy Blanket • Candle


🎁 2nd Prize:

Christmas Wreath • Wine 🍷 • $20 Movie GC • $10 Scratch-Offs • $10 Wawa GC


✨ 3rd Prize:

$10 Wawa • $10 Scratch-Offs • Candle


❤️ 4th Prize:

Candy • $5 Scratch-Offs • Candle • Puzzle


🎅 5th Prize:

$5 Scratch-Offs • Adult Coloring Book + Pencils


💝 All proceeds help Tara’s Happy Boxes bring joy to children in need across our communities and beyond! 🌎💫


📩 DM us to grab your spots!

Let’s keep making HAPPY happen 💕


