Taras Happy Boxes's Annual Raffle 2025

About this raffle
🎅✨ Ho Ho Hope you’re feeling lucky!
Our Holiday Raffle is back — packed with cozy, festive prizes and holiday cheer. Every ticket helps make more smiles happen this season! 💕
🎁✨ TARA’S HAPPY BOXES HOLIDAY RAFFLE! ✨🎁
🎟 $15 per chance
🗓 Drawing: Nov 17 @ 7PM
💰 Venmo • PayPal • Cash • Check
🏆 1st Prize:
$100 Crab Trap • $50 Macy’s • $25 Target • $20 Scratch-Offs • Cozy Blanket • Candle
🎁 2nd Prize:
Christmas Wreath • Wine 🍷 • $20 Movie GC • $10 Scratch-Offs • $10 Wawa GC
✨ 3rd Prize:
$10 Wawa • $10 Scratch-Offs • Candle
❤️ 4th Prize:
Candy • $5 Scratch-Offs • Candle • Puzzle
🎅 5th Prize:
$5 Scratch-Offs • Adult Coloring Book + Pencils
💝 All proceeds help Tara’s Happy Boxes bring joy to children in need across our communities and beyond! 🌎💫
📩 DM us to grab your spots!
Let’s keep making HAPPY happen 💕
#TarasHappyBoxes #HolidayRaffle #Fundraiser #GiveBack #ChristmasSpirit #Nonprofit #SpreadJoy
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!