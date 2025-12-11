Tara's House Animal Rescue's Silent Auction

| North Myrtle Beach Rentals | Dog Days of Summer vacation rental

This dog-friendly (up to 3 dogs) North Myrtle Beach vacation rental home is located on a channel of the Cherry Grove Inlet and is a short stroll to the beach. Relax on the sundeck or channel deck and watch the snowy egrets hunt and the fiddler crabs scamper. The house has 3 bedrooms with king beds, so no more than 6 people allowed, non smoking.



ENJOY A COOKOUT on the charcoal grill while the kids and pup play on the patio area. You'll have the convenience of Wi-Fi and flat-screen TVs in all bedrooms and the living area. On the ground-level, there is a nice breezeway for an additional hang-out area.



THERE ARE ALWAYS PLENTY of fun things to do here at the beach. Swim, surf the waves, fish, or just relax under your beach umbrella. Enjoy a day at Heritage Shores Nature Preserve located nearby at the end of 53rd Avenue in Cherry Grove. On an island extending into the salt marsh, the park has seven acres with walking paths, picnic shelters, boardwalks, observation decks, a boat dock/ramp, and more. Catch a pro baseball game with our hometown Myrtle Beach Pelicans (a Cubs "A" team) and see tomorrow's All-Stars today. Have family fun and thrills at the Grand Strand's amusement and water parks. Don't miss out on any of the fun!



This is a non-smoking accommodation. Bedding includes: BR1-1 King; BR2-1 King; BR3-1 King & 1 Twin.

Features include: