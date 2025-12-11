Tara's House Animal Rescue's Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
A hand-painted piece of art personalized for you! You provide a photo (or photos) of your pet and Vicki will paint it into a cherished keepsake. Her work is amazing and highly sought after/valued. Frame included. Mailed to your home.
Starting bid
$25 Gift Card for Green's Jewelry, 8114 Ritchie Hwy, Pasadena MD
Starting bid
Starting bid
$50 gift card to be used at any Homestead Gardens location. A pet-friendly establishment, they host adoption events for local rescues and shelters.
Starting bid
Lovingly made by a volunteer/adopter, this quilt will no doubt bring any dog lover a warm snuggle.
Starting bid
Who doesn't love the pet company who loves your pets? Chewy has graciously donated a Gift Basket filled with goodies your dog is guaranteed to love! Winner will have the basket shipped directly to them.
Starting bid
| North Myrtle Beach Rentals | Dog Days of Summer vacation rental
This dog-friendly (up to 3 dogs) North Myrtle Beach vacation rental home is located on a channel of the Cherry Grove Inlet and is a short stroll to the beach. Relax on the sundeck or channel deck and watch the snowy egrets hunt and the fiddler crabs scamper. The house has 3 bedrooms with king beds, so no more than 6 people allowed, non smoking.
ENJOY A COOKOUT on the charcoal grill while the kids and pup play on the patio area. You'll have the convenience of Wi-Fi and flat-screen TVs in all bedrooms and the living area. On the ground-level, there is a nice breezeway for an additional hang-out area.
THERE ARE ALWAYS PLENTY of fun things to do here at the beach. Swim, surf the waves, fish, or just relax under your beach umbrella. Enjoy a day at Heritage Shores Nature Preserve located nearby at the end of 53rd Avenue in Cherry Grove. On an island extending into the salt marsh, the park has seven acres with walking paths, picnic shelters, boardwalks, observation decks, a boat dock/ramp, and more. Catch a pro baseball game with our hometown Myrtle Beach Pelicans (a Cubs "A" team) and see tomorrow's All-Stars today. Have family fun and thrills at the Grand Strand's amusement and water parks. Don't miss out on any of the fun!
This is a non-smoking accommodation. Bedding includes: BR1-1 King; BR2-1 King; BR3-1 King & 1 Twin.
Features include:
Starting bid
Severna Park, MD local business Dawson's Liquors donated a variety of adult-goodies, valued at $175! There's something for every reveler in your group. Field Recordings Regenerator Zinfandel, Smooth Ambler Dawsons Old Scout Single Barrel, Cara Sur Criollas Tintas Pergolas, Voga Proscecco Doc Still Wine, Turin Chocolates Fireball Tube and a Dawson's Hat!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!