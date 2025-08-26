Tarheel Weimaraner Rescue Inc's Shop

LEASH AND HARNESS IN ONE.

REDUCES PULL: Gently tightens around barrel only. No tightening around neck. Utilizes a dog's own pressure against leash to encourage dog to slow their pace. USE WITH KINDNESS. DO NOT JERK, YANK OR CORRECT YOUR DOG. VERY IMPORTANT TO PROPERLY FIT. MUST ALIGN BLACK STOPS WITH FRONT LEG TO PREVENT TIGHTENING ON NECK.

ESCAPE RESISTANT: USE AS WALKING TOOL ONLY. DO NOT USE TO TIE DOG OUT DUE TO TIGHTENING ASPECT OF HARNESS. IT IS NOT CHEW PROOF.If dog attempts to back out of this harness, leash will tighten like a slip lead. Must be used according to directions.

ADJUSTS TO ANY SIZE OR BODY TYPE: Align the movable black stops to line up with front leg and it will fit any body perfectly.

SIZES: Small/Medium 14 lbs to 40; Medium/Large 40 lbs to 120 lbs

SKILLFULLY HANDCRAFTED IN U.S.A.

Made of double braided polyester, tensile strength 3,000 lbs.