Tariffs, Tiers & Throughput: A Practical Playbook for A&D Supply Chains in 2026

Hosted by
About this event
Phoenix, AZ 85016, USA
the event is sponsored by Spencer & Fane Law Firm, drinks & food are free of charge;
location: 2415 E Camelback Rd #600
Phoenix, AZ 85017
parking will be validated
2025 America Cluster Membership, ask us for detail
we are partnering with Global Chamber & you receive 50% discount if you are active Global Chamber member; drinks & food are free,: our event sponsor is Spencer & Fane Law Firm
as Americas Cluster member you attend free- please join us :)
2025 Year membership for America Aerospace Cluster
Students attend free
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!