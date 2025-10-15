Hosted by

Woodson Drama Boosters

About this event

Sales closed

Tartuffe Silent Auction 2025

Pick-up location

9525 Main St, Fairfax, VA 22031, USA

Painting item
Painting item
Painting
$25

Starting bid

An original artwork by Lauren O'Dell, Publicity co-head. On the back are the signatures of the cast and crew of Woodson's Tartuffe. One or more of those signatures may be worth something one day. The winning bid is tax deductible. Snap this piece up while you can.

Orgon's Hat item
Orgon's Hat item
Orgon's Hat
$25

Starting bid

Decorated by Silas Blocker for his character Orgon.

Elmire's Hat item
Elmire's Hat item
Elmire's Hat
$25

Starting bid

Decorated by Julie Gurrola for her character Elmire.

Mariane's Hat item
Mariane's Hat item
Mariane's Hat
$25

Starting bid

Decorated by Zoe Suruma for her character Mariane.

Damis's Hat item
Damis's Hat item
Damis's Hat
$25

Starting bid

Decorated by Allie MacDonald to represent the character Damis.

Mama Pernelle's Hat item
Mama Pernelle's Hat item
Mama Pernelle's Hat
$25

Starting bid

Decorated by Sarah Easter to represent her character Mama Pernelle.

Clementine's Hat item
Clementine's Hat item
Clementine's Hat
$25

Starting bid

Decorated by Karina Miller to represent her character Clementine.

Hat item
Hat item
Hat
$25

Starting bid

Decorated by Allie MacDonald to represent Dorine.

Tartuffe's Hat item
Tartuffe's Hat item
Tartuffe's Hat
$25

Starting bid

Decorated by Aiden Brennan to represent his character Tartuffe.

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