Tartuffe Silent Auction 2025

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
An original artwork by Lauren O'Dell, Publicity co-head. On the back are the signatures of the cast and crew of Woodson's Tartuffe. One or more of those signatures may be worth something one day. The winning bid is tax deductible. Snap this piece up while you can.
Starting bid
Decorated by Silas Blocker for his character Orgon.
Starting bid
Decorated by Julie Gurrola for her character Elmire.
Starting bid
Decorated by Zoe Suruma for her character Mariane.
Starting bid
Decorated by Allie MacDonald to represent the character Damis.
Starting bid
Decorated by Sarah Easter to represent her character Mama Pernelle.
Starting bid
Decorated by Karina Miller to represent her character Clementine.
Starting bid
Decorated by Allie MacDonald to represent Dorine.
Starting bid
Decorated by Aiden Brennan to represent his character Tartuffe.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!