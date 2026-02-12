Taser 7 Project

The MCCA has applied for a grant for 14 Taser 7 units. While the grant will cover a large part of the cost for this acquisition project, some costs will fall on the members who choose to obtain a Taser 7 as part of this program.





The MCCA membership has voted that each member requesting a Taser unit under this project will need to pay $500 per year (for 5 years) in order to fund their share of the project, with the first year payment being due by April 7, 2026.