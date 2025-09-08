Tashi Lhunpo Foundation- Silent Auction Featuring David Kimball Anderson

Cast bronze figurine. This piece is part of similarly themed and sized works in bronze media that list for $30,000, and have been sold for $24,000.





Owing to the rarity and gallery value, we are starting the bidding at $8,000. The piece comes with a specially designed inset table. Figurine dimensions are 36" x 32" x 21"; Table dimensions are: 17" x 33" x 22"





https://www.artsy.net/artwork/david-kimball-anderson-fall