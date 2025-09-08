Tashi Lhunpo Foundation- Silent Auction Featuring David Kimball Anderson

705 Cowper St, Palo Alto, CA 94301, USA
Cast bronze figurine. This piece is part of similarly themed and sized works in bronze media that list for $30,000, and have been sold for $24,000.
Owing to the rarity and gallery value, we are starting the bidding at $8,000. The piece comes with a specially designed inset table. Figurine dimensions are 36" x 32" x 21"; Table dimensions are: 17" x 33" x 22"
Based on similar bronze and mixed media of similar dimensions from the same artist, we are starting bidding at $500. Similar sized pieces have sold for $975. Dimensions: 11" x 4" x 4".
https://www.artsy.net/artwork/david-kimball-anderson-green-bottle-ochre-seeds
Based on similar bronze and mixed media of similar dimensions from the same artist, we are starting bidding at $400. Dimensions: 4" x 4" x 4".
https://www.artsy.net/artwork/david-kimball-anderson-planet-purple-zinnia
