Task Force Garrison's Membership

USMC MEMBERSHIP
$100

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

Task Force Garrison is more than a membership — it’s a movement. Built by Marines, for Marines, we’re a national brotherhood dedicated to helping those who’ve taken off the uniform but still carry the mission.When you join Task Force Garrison, you’re not just signing up — you’re reporting for duty again. This time, the mission is to support each other, lead with honor in our communities, and never let a Marine fight their battles alone.


Annual Membership: $100


Exclusively for U.S. Marine Veterans. Your annual membership includes:


  • Access to Local Platoons – Stay connected with fellow Marines in your region
  • Transition Support – Job assistance, education resources, and mentorship
  • Mental Health & Wellness Programs – Built by those who get it
  • Brotherhood Events – Ranges, rucks, hunts, fly fishing, reunions, and remembrance
  • National Network – Be part of something bigger again
PATRIOT MEMBERSHIP
$125

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

Task Force Garrison is bigger than the Corps. This level is open to all who stand with us—veterans of other branches, law enforcement, first responders, and patriotic civilians alike. Your membership fuels our mission, strengthens the community, and gives you a place in the fight to support Marines and the values we all share.


Patriot Benefits:

  • Access to Task Force Garrison events and activities
  • Member pricing on hunts, shoots, Fly Fishing and training
  • Early registration priority for limited slots
  • Networking with veterans, LEO, and patriots
  • Direct support to Marine-focused missions
Coalition Membership
$250

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

Join the ranks of Task Force Garrison’s Coalition — a 12-month membership designed for organizations, clubs, NGOs, nonprofits, and businesses that believe in our mission of service, community, and impact.


As a Coalition Member, your group becomes part of a unified network of allies committed to supporting veterans, first responders, and patriotic initiatives through historically inspired training events, tactical programs, and community engagement.


Your membership includes:


A dedicated spot on our Allies Page, showcasing your organization as a proud supporter of the Task Force Garrison mission.


Free attendance to all Task Force Garrison events throughout the year.


Opportunities for collaboration in training, education, and outreach across our operational footprint.



Stand with us. Strengthen the force. Become part of the coalition that’s redefining purpose and camaraderie beyond the battlefield.


Join the Coalition Today.

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing