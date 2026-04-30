Task Force Hydro1 Military Outrigger Clinic

Full service for one 6-person outrigger canoe with 2 instructors (Stroker + Steersman):

• 1 hour setup (canoe assembled and waiting in water)

• 2 hours instruction: 5–10 min safety briefing, 10–15 min physical warm-up, 90 minutes guided paddling (focus on stroke technique, crew responsibilities, cardiovascular endurance, and periodic instructional stops)

• Closing debrief with lessons learned

• 1 hour breakdown and cleanup

• All safety equipment (PFDs, leashes, etc.) and paddles provided