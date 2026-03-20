Taste after Dark

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About this event
Spend an evening traveling through time from the American Revolution to the Global War on Terror, with special access available only to VIP guests.
Enjoy a private historic dining experience featuring period-inspired foods, hands-on activities not open to the public, rides in military vehicles, and full entry to the Wines of War tasting program, where you will sample drinks from different periods in history. (must be 21)
This is more than an event —
It is a rare opportunity to live history for one night.
Step into a one-of-a-kind evening experience exploring the drinks that carried soldiers through history.
From the American Revolution to the Global War on Terror, sample the alcoholic beverages that were popular during wartime and learn the stories behind them.
Enjoy a guided tasting featuring historic spirits, wines, and brews while discovering how these drinks were used for celebration, survival, and camaraderie in every era of war.
This exclusive program is part tasting, part history, and all fun. Must be 21 years of age. Gates open at 7:30 pm for Wines of War guests.
$
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