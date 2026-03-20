Taste after Dark

Spend an evening traveling through time from the American Revolution to the Global War on Terror, with special access available only to VIP guests.

Enjoy a private historic dining experience featuring period-inspired foods, hands-on activities not open to the public, rides in military vehicles, and full entry to the Wines of War tasting program, where you will sample drinks from different periods in history. (must be 21)

This is more than an event —

It is a rare opportunity to live history for one night.