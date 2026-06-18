Enjoy an unforgettable evening at WUEF's Taste for Education while supporting senior scholarships and innovative classroom grants.



Your General Admission ticket includes:

• Admission to the event

• Wine and beer tastings

• Delicious hors d'oeuvres

• Access to silent auction and raffle opportunities

• Live entertainment and a great community atmosphere



Join us as we invest in students, inspire future leaders, and celebrate education in our community.



Must be 21 years of age or older to attend.