About this event
Enjoy an unforgettable evening at WUEF's Taste for Education while supporting senior scholarships and innovative classroom grants.
Your General Admission ticket includes:
• Admission to the event
• Wine and beer tastings
• Delicious hors d'oeuvres
• Access to silent auction and raffle opportunities
• Live entertainment and a great community atmosphere
Join us as we invest in students, inspire future leaders, and celebrate education in our community.
Must be 21 years of age or older to attend.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!