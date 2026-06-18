A white building with string lights is in the foreground, while a sunset over trees and water is in the background.
Washington Unified Education Foundation

Hosted by

Washington Unified Education Foundation

About this event

Taste for Education

8853 S Fowler Ave

Fowler, CA 93625, USA

General Admission
$75

Enjoy an unforgettable evening at WUEF's Taste for Education while supporting senior scholarships and innovative classroom grants.

Your General Admission ticket includes:

• Admission to the event
• Wine and beer tastings
• Delicious hors d'oeuvres
• Access to silent auction and raffle opportunities
• Live entertainment and a great community atmosphere

Join us as we invest in students, inspire future leaders, and celebrate education in our community.

Must be 21 years of age or older to attend.

Add a donation for Washington Unified Education Foundation

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