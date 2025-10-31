Taste for Justice Silent Auction

Hosted by
Two stunning Thai Art prints. Beautifully framed in heavy gold bamboo frames.
Square Print = 25" x 25"
Rectangle Print = 28" x 21"
Valued at $200
Can be shipped for additional cost
-Six(6) tickets to visit the Corning Museum of Glass
-Private Albanian Dinner for Six (6)
-Balkan Tea, Beer, Wine, and Raki Tasting
-Patio Bon Fire with S'mores (weather permitting)
This one-of-a-kind experience is not to be missed! Valued at $900, take a trip to Corning NY to visit the nationally recognized glass museum and then head over to taste the Balkans and listen to traditional Albanian music while visiting LASMNY Managing Attorney, Michaela Azemi's home in Corning, NY.
Must take place during 2026. There are some blackout dates. Must book at least 2 weeks in advance. Contact Michaela Rossettie Azemi (607)684-7156 to arrange dates and times. Please inform allergens in advance (food can be made gf, veg, and nut-free upon request).
For event ticketholders, the cost of one ticket ($75) will be deducted from the winning bid
See Nashville Improv "Cherry Bomb" comedians visit the Southern Tier and perform a private musical improv show for you and 20 of your favorite friends! Laugh out loud for a good cause! Must be scheduled within 2026.
This package also includes a personalized written and recorded song, from the comedy troupe, called a "Cherry Gram." Cherry Bomb comedians write a song based on your information and perform it with flair. This unique gift of song will be published on Spotify and makes an incredible birthday, bachelor party, or anniversary gift for that special person who loves to laugh.
For event ticketholders, the cost of one ticket ($75) will be deducted from the winning bid
•$100 Dinner Gift card from Elephant and The Dove in beautiful Skaneateles, NY
•Two heavy brass dove bookends
•Gift card for a Beer Flight at Prison City Brewing Company, a 15min drive from Skaneateles to Auburn, NY
•Prison City Brewing Company Pint Glass
Can be shipped for additional cost
