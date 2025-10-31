Taste for Justice Silent Auction

-Six(6) tickets to visit the Corning Museum of Glass

-Private Albanian Dinner for Six (6)

-Balkan Tea, Beer, Wine, and Raki Tasting

-Patio Bon Fire with S'mores (weather permitting)





This one-of-a-kind experience is not to be missed! Valued at $900, take a trip to Corning NY to visit the nationally recognized glass museum and then head over to taste the Balkans and listen to traditional Albanian music while visiting LASMNY Managing Attorney, Michaela Azemi's home in Corning, NY.





Must take place during 2026. There are some blackout dates. Must book at least 2 weeks in advance. Contact Michaela Rossettie Azemi (607)684-7156 to arrange dates and times. Please inform allergens in advance (food can be made gf, veg, and nut-free upon request).





For event ticketholders, the cost of one ticket ($75) will be deducted from the winning bid