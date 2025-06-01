Taste In Bainbridge 2025

8745 Tanglewood Trail

Chagrin Falls, OH 44023, USA

The Golden Ticket
$150

VIP Entry with Complimentary Cocktails and Heavy Appetizers along with a Main Event entry Ticket for the Sold Out Event!

You also will have preferred seating within the venue.

Your Start Time is 4:30 in the private lounge....

Only 8 Tickets available!


4:30- VIP Event

5:00: Taste Doors Open - Event Check In - Raffles/Auction Open
5:30 - 6:30 PM:   Social hour with cocktails and appetizers
6:30 – 8:00 PM:  Dinner
8:00 – 8:15 PM:   Announce Auction & Raffle Winners

8:30 – 11:00 PM Casino and Socializing

11:00 PM Casino Raffle Drawing

Main Event
$65

VIP Admission
$40

VIP Pre-Party(Limited Tickets)

4:30-6pm

(Hungry Bee Exclusive Apps and Open Cocktail Bar from Melrose Mixers-Private Lounge

This ticket does not include entry for the Main Event. (Additional Ticket required)

Main Event- Table of 8
$520
Ensure your group of 8 sits together. This ticket is for 8 Main Event tickets at the same table

Main Event- Table of 10
$650
Ensure your group of 10 sits together. This ticket is for 10 Main Event tickets at the same table

$

