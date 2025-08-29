Taste LA 2025 Fundraiser Ticket

🎉 Buzz is in the air! Serve LA is excited to announce our first annual fundraiser event, Taste LA. We are looking forward to you joining us!





Taste LA is more than just a dinner, but an invitation to be a part of changing lives -- one plate, one story, one act of generosity at a time.





Get ready for an evening of exquisite food, wine pairings, live music, excellent chefs, and the best company all gathered around the common belief that meals change lives.





The evening will consists of a multi-course dining experience inspired by the very ingredients served nightly in our kitchen — rescued, restored, and transformed into culinary art by local chefs. Through flavor and story telling, guests will experience the profound impact of a single meal and the hope it can bring.





Every registration to this event and additional donation will bring us closer to achieving our goal of raising support to continue serving some of the most vulnerable in Los Angeles. Together, we can make this dream of sustained and increased impact for our community a reality.





We believe that rescued food restores people. Thank you for supporting our mission and we are looking forward to having you with us!