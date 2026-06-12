Taste N Glow's Golden Ticket Raffel 2026

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About this raffle
One Golden Ticket Entry
One entry into the Taste N Glow Golden Ticket Raffle.
Start your journey toward a chance at cash prizes while supporting Taste N Glow Balloon Fest and our mission to bring a premier family-friendly event to Central Wisconsin.
Two Golden Ticket Entries
Save $10 compared to purchasing two individual tickets.
Double your chances to win while supporting Taste N Glow Balloon Fest. A great option for those looking to improve their odds and maximize their impact.
Three Golden Ticket Entries
Best Value! Save $30 compared to purchasing three individual tickets.
Triple your chances to win for only $40 per ticket. This package provides the greatest value and the best opportunity to increase your odds while supporting Taste N Glow Balloon Fest.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!