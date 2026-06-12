Taste N Glow Balloon Fest

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Taste N Glow Balloon Fest

About this raffle

Taste N Glow's Golden Ticket Raffel 2026

1 Golden Ticket
$50

One Golden Ticket Entry

One entry into the Taste N Glow Golden Ticket Raffle.

Start your journey toward a chance at cash prizes while supporting Taste N Glow Balloon Fest and our mission to bring a premier family-friendly event to Central Wisconsin.

2 Golden Tickets
$90

Two Golden Ticket Entries

Save $10 compared to purchasing two individual tickets.

Double your chances to win while supporting Taste N Glow Balloon Fest. A great option for those looking to improve their odds and maximize their impact.

3 Golden Tickets
$120

Three Golden Ticket Entries

Best Value! Save $30 compared to purchasing three individual tickets.

Triple your chances to win for only $40 per ticket. This package provides the greatest value and the best opportunity to increase your odds while supporting Taste N Glow Balloon Fest.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!