Massachusetts Organization of African Descendants

Hosted by

Massachusetts Organization of African Descendants

About this event

Taste of Africa

Anokye Krom- 21 Lovell Street, Worcester or(687 Millbury St)
$30

Call Anokye Krom: (508) 753-8471 or 508-762-999. Patronize Anokye Krom! If you would like to buy multiple tickets to this business, please do and remember, show all ticket (s) at the cashier.

Deniada Restaurant-6 Chandler St, Worcester, MA 01609-2402
$30

Call Deniada Restaurant:(508) 304-7440. Patronize Deniada Restaurant! If you would like to buy multiple tickets to this business, please do and remember, show all ticket (s) at the cashier.

Gold Coast- 8 Blackstone River Rd, Worcester, MA 01607
$30

Call Gold Coast: (774) 420-7766. Patronize Gold Coast! If you would like to buy multiple tickets to this business, please do and remember, show all ticket (s) at the cashier.

Joyful Way Restaurant- 47 Blackstone River Rd, Worcester, MA
$30

Call Joyful Way: (508) 753-3406. Patronize Joyful Way! If you would like to buy multiple tickets to this business, please do and remember, show all ticket (s) at the cashier.

Accra Girls-1280 Grafton St #1, Worcester, MA 01604
$30

Call Accra Girls:  (508) 459-0054 Patronize Accra Girls! If you would like to buy multiple tickets to this business, please do and remember, show all ticket at the cashier.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!