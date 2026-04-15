Taste of Africa

About this event
Call Anokye Krom: (508) 753-8471 or 508-762-999. Patronize Anokye Krom! If you would like to buy multiple tickets to this business, please do and remember, show all ticket (s) at the cashier.
Call Deniada Restaurant:(508) 304-7440. Patronize Deniada Restaurant! If you would like to buy multiple tickets to this business, please do and remember, show all ticket (s) at the cashier.
Call Gold Coast: (774) 420-7766. Patronize Gold Coast! If you would like to buy multiple tickets to this business, please do and remember, show all ticket (s) at the cashier.
Call Joyful Way: (508) 753-3406. Patronize Joyful Way! If you would like to buy multiple tickets to this business, please do and remember, show all ticket (s) at the cashier.
Call Accra Girls: (508) 459-0054 Patronize Accra Girls! If you would like to buy multiple tickets to this business, please do and remember, show all ticket at the cashier.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!