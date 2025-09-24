Taste of Bonita 2025 Silent Auction

Roman Bronze Works Cast

Bronze Height 23 1/4 x 15 5/8



The first and most popular of Remington’s bronzes was The Bronco Buster, conceived and executed during the summer of 1895. The cowboy on a bucking horse, unique in American sculpture both because of its subject matter and its dynamic composition, won the hearts of the American public.

The first casting of Remington’s Bronco Buster was presented to Teddy Roosevelt by the men who served under his command at San Juan Hill. The piece still resides at the White House.



Provenance provided by donor Joseph A. Rangus



