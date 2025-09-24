The Bonita Historical Society

Hosted by

The Bonita Historical Society

About this event

Taste of Bonita 2025 Silent Auction

Pick-up location

4355 Bonita Rd, Bonita, CA 91902, USA

Bonita Museum Yard Jenga item
Bonita Museum Yard Jenga
$80

Starting bid

Remington Edition "Bronco Buster" item
Remington Edition "Bronco Buster"
$400

Starting bid

Roman Bronze Works Cast
Bronze Height 23 1/4 x 15 5/8

The first and most popular of Remington’s bronzes was The Bronco Buster, conceived and executed during the summer of 1895.  The cowboy on a bucking horse, unique in American sculpture both because of its subject matter and its dynamic composition, won the hearts of the American public.

The first casting of Remington’s Bronco Buster was presented to Teddy Roosevelt by the men who served under his command at San Juan Hill.  The piece still resides at the White House.

Provenance provided by donor Joseph A. Rangus


Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!