Taste of Bonita 2026 - Sponsorship

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Branding for monthlong Bonitafest historical exhibit (September), business table at event, opportunity to address attendees, marketing message to museum members, all marketing collateral, press, website, and social media recognition.
Six event tickets (a $300 value).Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
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Co-Branding for Taste of Bonita historical exhibit reception (September), branding of event area (children’s, arts), business table at event, marketing message to museum members, all marketing collateral, press, website, and social media recognition. Four event tickets (a $200 value).
10 left!
Recognition at event, website, and social media.
Two event tickets (a $100 value).
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