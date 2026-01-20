College Bound Inc

Hosted by

College Bound Inc

About this event

Taste of College Bound

1000 U St NW

Washington, DC 20001, USA

Chancellor Sponsor
$25,000

Top-tier presenting sponsorship

Benefits include:

• Prime placement of name/logo as Chancellor Sponsor of Taste of College Bound

• One (1) Dean’s List Table (10 Dean’s List tickets)

• Branded Lounge within Dean’s List Reception

• On-stage acknowledgment during program remarks

• Opportunity to host a brief welcome or mission-aligned message

• Prominent logo placement on all event materials

• Featured recognition in all marketing communications

• Private meet-and-greet with featured authors

• Invitation to exclusive College Bound leadership experience post-event

Provost Sponsor
$10,000

A leadership-level sponsorship with brand integration

Benefits include:

• One (1) Dean’s List Table (10 Dean’s List tickets)

• Prominent logo placement throughout the venue

• Verbal recognition from the stage

• Opportunity to include branded item in VIP swag bags

• Featured recognition on website and social media

Valedictorian Sponsor
$5,000

A premier table sponsorship with enhanced visibility

Benefits include:

• One (1) Dean’s List Table (10 Dean’s List tickets)

• Prominent logo placement on event signage

• Recognition during opening remarks

• Listing in event program

• Social media recognition pre- and post-event

Dean’s List Table
$2,500

(10 tickets at $250)

An elevated experience with early access and exclusive perks.

Benefits include:

• Ten (10) Dean’s List tickets

• Access to the Dean’s List Reception (early entry at 6:00 PM)

• Ten (10) pre-signed copies of the two (2) featured books

• Priority access to tasting stations

• Recognition on event signage and website

General Admission Table
$1,500

(10 tickets at $150)

Enjoy a shared table experience at Taste of College Bound.

Benefits include:

• Ten (10) General Admission tickets

• Access to all culinary tasting stations

• Live entertainment, DJ, and book signings

• Recognition on the event website

Dean’s List Admissions
$250

Includes pre-event reception along with signed copies of books by Kamal Ali and Andy Shallal

General Admission
$150
Add a donation for College Bound Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!