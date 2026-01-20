Hosted by
Top-tier presenting sponsorship
Benefits include:
• Prime placement of name/logo as Chancellor Sponsor of Taste of College Bound
• One (1) Dean’s List Table (10 Dean’s List tickets)
• Branded Lounge within Dean’s List Reception
• On-stage acknowledgment during program remarks
• Opportunity to host a brief welcome or mission-aligned message
• Prominent logo placement on all event materials
• Featured recognition in all marketing communications
• Private meet-and-greet with featured authors
• Invitation to exclusive College Bound leadership experience post-event
A leadership-level sponsorship with brand integration
Benefits include:
• One (1) Dean’s List Table (10 Dean’s List tickets)
• Prominent logo placement throughout the venue
• Verbal recognition from the stage
• Opportunity to include branded item in VIP swag bags
• Featured recognition on website and social media
A premier table sponsorship with enhanced visibility
Benefits include:
• One (1) Dean’s List Table (10 Dean’s List tickets)
• Prominent logo placement on event signage
• Recognition during opening remarks
• Listing in event program
• Social media recognition pre- and post-event
(10 tickets at $250)
An elevated experience with early access and exclusive perks.
Benefits include:
• Ten (10) Dean’s List tickets
• Access to the Dean’s List Reception (early entry at 6:00 PM)
• Ten (10) pre-signed copies of the two (2) featured books
• Priority access to tasting stations
• Recognition on event signage and website
(10 tickets at $150)
Enjoy a shared table experience at Taste of College Bound.
Benefits include:
• Ten (10) General Admission tickets
• Access to all culinary tasting stations
• Live entertainment, DJ, and book signings
• Recognition on the event website
Includes pre-event reception along with signed copies of books by Kamal Ali and Andy Shallal
$
