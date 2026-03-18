Connected Communities Inc

Hosted by

Connected Communities Inc

About this event

Taste of Community Food Truck Festival

1460 University Dr

Winchester, VA 22601, USA

Family Ticket (up to 2 adults + 3 kids)
$20

Your ticket includes entry to the event. Food is not included. All ticket purchases are tax-deductible donations supporting Connected Communities Inc.

VIP Ticket
$50

The VIP ticket includes:

  • entry to the event
  • samplers from food trucks
  • VIP tent/seating area
  • swag bag

All ticket purchases are tax-deductible donations supporting Connected Communities Inc.

General Admission - Adults
$15

Your ticket includes entry to the event. Food is not included. All ticket purchases are tax-deductible donations supporting Connected Communities Inc.

General Admission - Kids (under 18)
$5

Your ticket includes entry to the event. Food is not included. All ticket purchases are tax-deductible donations supporting Connected Communities Inc.

Vendor Ticket
$100

Food trucks, crafters, businesses + more. We'd love to have you join our event. Your "ticket" is a tax-deductible donation supporting Connected Communities Inc. Please contact [email protected] with any questions.

Add a donation for Connected Communities Inc

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