Taste of Downtown 2026
Sample Elmira's best restaurants and beverages while supporting the Elmira Street Painting Festival (a free public art event featuring 150+ artists including 50+ young creators.)
Your ticket includes:
- Tastings from 12+ local restaurants and food vendors
- Beer, wine, and cocktails
- Live music and dancing
- Silent auction and raffle entry
All proceeds support youth arts programming and the annual Street Painting Festival through Elmira Downtown Development, a 501(c)3 nonprofit.
Event Details: Wednesday, April 1, 2026 5:30–7:00 PM Centertown Social, 8 Clemens Square, Elmira, NY 14901
Questions? Contact [email protected]
Taste of Downtown 2026
Sample Elmira's best restaurants and beverages while supporting the Elmira Street Painting Festival (a free public art event featuring 150+ artists including 50+ young creators.)
Your ticket includes:
- Tastings from 12+ local restaurants and food vendors
- Beer, wine, and cocktails
- Live music and dancing
- Silent auction and raffle entry
All proceeds support youth arts programming and the annual Street Painting Festival through Elmira Downtown Development, a 501(c)3 nonprofit.
Event Details: Wednesday, April 1, 2026 5:30–7:00 PM Centertown Social, 8 Clemens Square, Elmira, NY 14901
Questions? Contact [email protected]