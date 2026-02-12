Elmira Downtown Development Inc

Hosted by

Elmira Downtown Development Inc

About this event

Taste of Downtown 2026

8 Clemens Square

Elmira, NY 14901, USA

Ticket
$30

Taste of Downtown 2026

Sample Elmira's best restaurants and beverages while supporting the Elmira Street Painting Festival (a free public art event featuring 150+ artists including 50+ young creators.)

Your ticket includes:

  • Tastings from 12+ local restaurants and food vendors
  • Beer, wine, and cocktails
  • Live music and dancing
  • Silent auction and raffle entry

All proceeds support youth arts programming and the annual Street Painting Festival through Elmira Downtown Development, a 501(c)3 nonprofit.

Event Details: Wednesday, April 1, 2026 5:30–7:00 PM Centertown Social, 8 Clemens Square, Elmira, NY 14901

Questions? Contact [email protected]

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