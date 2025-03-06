eventClosed

Taste of EN-RICH-MENT: Ms Betty's Birthday Month Fundraiser for EN-RICH-MENT

901 Market Ave N

Canton, OH 44702, USA

addExtraDonation

$

Single Ticket
$75
This ticket is good for one admission to any Taste event. No meal substitutions will be made.
Table of 8 Reserved Seating
$540
groupTicketCaption
This ticket is good for a table of eight with reserved seating to any Taste event. No meal substitutions will be made.
Duo Ticket
$140
groupTicketCaption
This ticket is good for two admissions to any Taste event. No meal substitutions will be made.

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing