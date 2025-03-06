EN-RICH-MENT
eventClosed
Taste of EN-RICH-MENT: Ms Betty's Birthday Month Fundraiser for EN-RICH-MENT
901 Market Ave N
Canton, OH 44702, USA
addExtraDonation
$
Single Ticket
$75
This ticket is good for one admission to any Taste event. No meal substitutions will be made.
This ticket is good for one admission to any Taste event. No meal substitutions will be made.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
Table of 8 Reserved Seating
$540
groupTicketCaption
This ticket is good for a table of eight with reserved seating to any Taste event. No meal substitutions will be made.
This ticket is good for a table of eight with reserved seating to any Taste event. No meal substitutions will be made.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
Duo Ticket
$140
groupTicketCaption
This ticket is good for two admissions to any Taste event. No meal substitutions will be made.
This ticket is good for two admissions to any Taste event. No meal substitutions will be made.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout