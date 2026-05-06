Taste of German Village and The Brewery District

Join us for an unforgettable afternoon at the annual Taste of German Village & The Brewery District benefiting NNEMAP Food Pantry. Hosted on the beautiful lawn of Grange Insurance, this community favorite brings together some of Columbus’ best restaurants, live entertainment, local culture, and neighbors helping neighbors.

Guests will enjoy unlimited food tastings from participating restaurants including Agni, AOH, Barcelona, Bendi’s, Cento Italiano, Chapman’s, Chocolate Café, Harvest Pizza, Haufbrau Haven, Jony’s Sushi, Katzinger’s, Lindey’s, Local Cantina, Mohawk, Rossi, Schmidt’s, Smoked On High, and South Village Grill.

The event is proudly presented by Grange Insurance with additional support from Kroger and Costco.

Enjoy live music throughout the afternoon from Chaz & Nicki, plus a special guest appearance by The Ohio Alp Horn Band bringing a unique and festive German-inspired experience to the event.

Each ticket includes unlimited food samples, two drink tickets, and access to an afternoon filled with great food, entertainment, and community impact. Every dollar raised helps NNEMAP Food Pantry provide groceries, delivery services, and 24/7 refrigerated locker access to families across Central Ohio.

Come hungry and leave knowing you helped feed our neighbors in need.