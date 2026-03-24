Taste of Grand Island Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Nuevo Vallarta or Riviera Maya, Mexico 2 people, 7 nights. 8 days, 7 nights accommodations at your choice of the Grand Mayan Nuevo Nayarit - Vallarta or the Grand Mayan Riviera Maya in a studio room. All room-related taxes. Food and Beverages are not included. Airfare not included. Donated by BlueTree.
Starting bid
Choose either Cancun, Los Cabos, Cozumel, Puerto Vallarta, Riviera Maya, Huatulco, Ixtapa, Mexico or Punta Cana, Dominican Republic for 2 adults and 2 children, 4 nights. All meals, snacks, and beverages, including alcohol. Non-motorized activities. Gratuities and hotel taxes included. Airfare not included. Donated by BlueTree.
Starting bid
Bahamas - 2 people, 4 nights on the Royal Caribbean International. Say in an Ocean View Stateroom. A world of shipboard activities. Airfare not included. Donated by BlueTree.
Starting bid
Powerful Blackstone iron forged 28" griddle cooking station. Fully assembled. Liquid propane is not included. Donated by Ace Hardware.
Starting bid
Host your own who-done-it. Murder Mystery – At the Theatre offers an immersive 1920s whodunnit experience designed for 5 to 13 players aged 16 and up. This boxed game includes sealed, unpunched components, ensuring a pristine setup. With three alternative endings, it supports multiple game nights and features a role-playing format set in the Full House Theatre. Expect a game length of around three hours, perfect for engaging murder mystery enthusiasts. To make this a fun night or rainy day, there is a charcuterie board specially hand made by Mayor Marlin Seeman of Hamilton County with food donated by Deliboardsgi. Not to stop there, a $100 gift card to Double V and four (4) Hornady glasses. Donated by Dana Jelinek.
Starting bid
It’s your lucky day if you wear pierced earrings. These ISAC earrings are nickel & lead free. Will go great with almost everything. To make your day sweeter, we have included a FREE large pizza every month for a year so you do not have to cook. Donated by Cowpoke Outfitters & Subway.
Starting bid
Original SUNHEAT Infrared Saunas bring healthy living to the privacy of your home. The ultra-low EMF nano carbon mica heaters allow beneficial infrared waves to penetrate your skin to help your body remove toxins, increase blood circulation, ease pain from sore muscles or aching joints, burn calories and improve skin tone. Donated by SUNHEAT.
Starting bid
Locally owned and operated. Floyd’s offers: Full interior detailing, exterior detailing, ceramic coating, headlight restoration, wheel polishing, touch up paint, odor removal and lots more. Located at 3638 South Locust, Grand Island. Donated by Floyd's Detailing.
Starting bid
High efficiency motor of the electric air compressors is made for easy start up in cold weather or extension cord application. High flow regulator and couplers of DEWALT portable air compressor are designed to maximize air tool performance. Long life oil free pump for maintenance free operation. Comes with 25’ DeWalt air compressor hose and assorted air accessories. To keep your home safe, we have added a home fire extinguisher and a $50.00 gift certificate to Home Depot. Donated by Anonymous, Hydro Tech & Home Depot
Starting bid
• Extra-large 8-quart basket for cooking larger meals.
• One-touch functions for easy meal preparation.
• High temperature cooks up to 450°F for quick and even cooking.
• Easy cleanup and dishwasher safe.
• Bonus: $25.00 to The Tap Room & $25.00 to Balz
Donated by Balz, The Tap Room & Bargain Barn
Starting bid
Two (2) Gate Admission; Two (2) $10 Food Vouchers; Two (2) Carnival Wristbands; Two (2) 1868 Gift Shop items; $20 to Mi Pueblo; Four (4) games at Westside Lanes; One (1) large pizza; two (2) gift certificates to Grand Theatre; and gift card to Starbucks. Donated by NE State Fair, Godfathers, Mi Pueblo, Westside Lanes, Starbucks, & Grand Theatre.
Starting bid
This package allows you and your family the opportunity to golf at Indianhead Golf Club seven (7) days a week during 2026. This is Green Fees Only and does not include carts. We also included a $50 gift card to enjoy one (1) hour in the golf simulator. Donated by Indianhead Golf Club & Swing 18.
Starting bid
A beautiful Pear Sky Blue Topaz with sterling silver chain. Donated by Riddle's Jewlery.
Starting bid
Don’t go without, purchase this spirit package and invite your friends over to enjoy their favorite beverage. Included in the package is a Bartender’s Kit and Crown Royal, Sky Vodka, Beefeaters Gin, JB Scotch, Cayman Reef Coffee Liquor, Malibu Rum, Patron Tequila, Bacardi Rum, and Woodford Reserve Kentucky Whisky. To make sure you don’t go hungry, we have included a $100 gift card from Subway. Donated by Grand Island Rotary & Subway.
Starting bid
Decorate your porch all season long! Recipient will receive a 20” planter for spring, fall and winter. Includes FREE delivery within 45-mile radius and fully customizable with the expertise of staff. Donated by Wild Roots Greenhouse.
Starting bid
A three (3) month fitness package for him at Health Plex and for her (3) months package at Bloom Fitness. Each package includes sauna, tanning, weight room, and towel service. Donated by Health Plex & Bloom Fitness.
Starting bid
Start your day out with a hair-cut and style with Melanie W. at Salon 303 a $50.00 value. When you get done, go over to T’s Nail & Spa for your manicure and pedicure a $100 value. That evening you deserve to go out on the town and eat at the new Balz Sports Bar, a $50.00 value. Then off to the Grand Theatre. Donated by Salon 303 & T's Nail & Spa, & Balz Sports Bar.
Starting bid
Hollie Klimek is a fine art portrait photographer who creates custom photographic artwork of you and you’re your family to enjoy and display in your home for decades to come. Donated by Hollie Klimek Photography.
Starting bid
Start your day off with a 60-minute Custom Therapeutic Massage. Then when the time is right, go to B & B Theatres to watch that latest movie you have been waiting for. If you can fit it in, take that sweetheart to Mi Pueblo Mexican Restaurant for a wonderful lunch or dinner. Don’t forget a margarita. Don’t stop there, included in this package is a one (1) year membership at the Grand Island Liederkranz. This can be for a single or couple. Donated by R&R Therapeutic, Mi Pueblo, B&B Theatres, and Liederkranz
Starting bid
For that special someone, Genuine Oval Turquoise pierced earrings in yellow gold setting. Perfect for sensitive ears. You will also enjoy A $20.00 gift card to Tommy’s, three (3) games of bowling at Westside Lanes, and $50 off your next set of tires at Discount Tires. Donated by Howard Jewelry, Tommy's Westside Lanes, & Discount Tire
Starting bid
For that special someone, Genuine Oval Turquoise pierced earrings in yellow gold setting. Perfect for sensitive ears. You will also enjoy A $20.00 gift card to Tommy’s, three (3) games of bowling at Westside Lanes, and $50 off your next set of tires at Discount Tires. Donated by Howard Jewelry, Tommy's Westside Lanes, & Discount Tire
Starting bid
You don’t have to wait for that Husker Tailgate or family gathering to enjoy Jersey Mikes. Included are two (2) Subs by the box (24 individually wrapped sandwiches). Two (2) Cookie Platters (24 Chocolate chip cookies), and 24 bags of chips (assorted variety available). Please allow 24-hour notice when placing order. For that lasting enjoyment, Liederkranz is offering you a one (1) year membership for either a single person ($40) or couple ($80). Donated by Jersey Mikes & Liederkranz.
Starting bid
Have you ever seen anything so unique and beautiful as this magnetic knife holder, double sided, made from Acacia Wood and Blue Resin (12x10”). Included are four (4) Damascus Japanese VG10 Steel Kitchen Knives. Made from Ergonomic wood. (8” bread knife, and 3 piece – Chef’s Knife set. Donated by the Gallaghers.
Starting bid
Three distinct flavor sauces to send your wings or meat to the ultimate finger-licking experience. To accompany your sauces, Buffalo Wild Wings have two (2) $25.00 gift cards. Donated by Buffalo Wild Wings.
Starting bid
The importance of a smile can never be underestimated. The package includes His & Hers Sonic Toothbrushes & Accessories. A smile can provide reassurance or brighten someone’s day. Donated by Cottonwood Dental & Bargain Alley.
Starting bid
This Eurotch is all around comfortable, supportive office chair. Enjoy the soft cloth upholstery, and generous padding. Features include one-touch pneumatic height adjustment, tilt with tension control and lock, swivel base and carpet caster. Comes with a lifetime warranty, exception of upholstery and foam, which is warranted for five years. This attractive chair will look the part. Included is a basket from Raising Canes. Donated by Eakes Office Plus & Raising Canes.
Starting bid
Welcome to dinner for two at Texas Roadhouse along with some special treats. This dinner comes with a patriot umbrella chair and two (2) Yeti cups. Donated by Texas Roadhouse & Bomgaars.
Starting bid
You will never be in the dog house again with this package. Included are four (4) special occasion flower arrangements. You pick the occasion (Birthday, Easter, Mother’s Day, Christmas or just because you care). Donated by Roses For You.
Starting bid
What started as a hobby has turned into a popular Nebraska destination celebrating nearly 30 years of business. Owned by Jim and Barb Ballard. James Arthur Vineyard is Nebraska’s largest winery and is located just north of Lincoln. Surrounded by nearly 20 acres of grapes. In this basket are two (2) choice wines, 2 glasses, and a corkscrew so you don’t have to wait to enjoy. Donated by James Arthur Vineyards.
Starting bid
It’s your lucky day if you wear pierced earrings. These ISAC earrings are nickel & lead free. Will go great with almost everything. To make your day sweeter, we have included a FREE large pizza every month for a year so you do not have to cook. Donated by Cowpoke Outfitters Grand Island & Pizza Hut
Starting bid
Time to go shopping with this $500 gift card. Donated by Slumberland.
Starting bid
Time to go shopping with this $500 gift card. Donated by Slumberland.
Starting bid
2026 Horse Races for four (4) individuals; Grand Island Casino Room for one (1) evening; $25 gift card to Balz; $20 gift card to Valentino's; Two (2) tickets to the Grand Theatre; and gift card to Starbucks. Donated by Fonner Park, Grand Island Casino, Balz, Valentino's, Grand Theatre, and Starbucks
Starting bid
The CoolZone CZ500 Ultrasonic Dry Misting Fan by SUNHEAT is designed to keep you cool and comfortable during the hot season with many beneficial features. Dry environments can lead to dehydration and accelerated aging. Donated by SUNHEAT.
Starting bid
8-IN-1 FUNCTIONALITY: Do more outdoors and turn any space into an outdoor kitchen; Pizza, Max Roast, Specialty Roast, Broil, Bake, Smoker, Dehydrate and Keep Warm. Donated by Anonymous.
Starting bid
One touch brew; WIFI connected with drink customization technology; balanced extraction; built-in burr grinder & adjustable grind size; steam frothier & frothing pitcher. Donated by Ken's Appliance.
Starting bid
A colorful area rug for your living room or bedroom. Donated By Carpet Plus.
Starting bid
Here’s all the security of a conventional, welded safe in an easy-to-assemble valuables and closet gun vault that moves anywhere piece-by-piece, then locks together in minutes with no tools.
Measuring 59” high and 17 1/2” deep, Titan home fire safes fit in any closet - out of sight - giving your documents, valuables, firearms and jewelry protection from fire and theft.
The Titan modular safe turns any closet into a closet vault. Titan features a 9 slot full gun rack. The recommended capacity is 12 long guns when stored in sleeves with the muzzles up and down, less if your guns have optics.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!