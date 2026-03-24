Taste of Grand Island Silent Auction

Here’s all the security of a conventional, welded safe in an easy-to-assemble valuables and closet gun vault that moves anywhere piece-by-piece, then locks together in minutes with no tools.





Measuring 59” high and 17 1/2” deep, Titan home fire safes fit in any closet - out of sight - giving your documents, valuables, firearms and jewelry protection from fire and theft.





The Titan modular safe turns any closet into a closet vault. Titan features a 9 slot full gun rack. The recommended capacity is 12 long guns when stored in sleeves with the muzzles up and down, less if your guns have optics.