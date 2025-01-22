Taste of Hillel 2025

The Summa Cum Laude sponsorship is the presenting sponsor of the event. This sponsorship includes 16 event tickets, 32 raffle tickets, digital recognition, recognition on all printed materials printed after the sponsorship, as well as recognition on the Hillel Milwaukee website and all email communications through December of 2025.

The Summa Cum Laude sponsorship is the presenting sponsor of the event. This sponsorship includes 16 event tickets, 32 raffle tickets, digital recognition, recognition on all printed materials printed after the sponsorship, as well as recognition on the Hillel Milwaukee website and all email communications through December of 2025.

More details...