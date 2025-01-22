Taste of Hillel 2025

Your sponsorship will allow us to invite our students to the event free of charge!
Master's Degree Level Sponsorship
$1,800
A Master's Degree sponsorship sponsors a table at the event! This sponsorship includes 8 event tickets, 8 raffle tickets, a reserved table for you and your guests, and digital recognition at the event.
Doctorate
$3,600
A Doctorate sponsorship includes 8 event tickets, 16 raffle tickets, a reserved table for you and your guests, digital recognition at the event, and sponsorship of one continuing student award.
Post-Doctorate
$5,000
A Post-Doctorate sponsorship includes 8 event tickets, 16 raffle tickets, digital recognition, recognition on Hillel Social Media platforms, and sponsorship of all graduating student awards.
Magna Cum Laude
$10,000
A Magna Cum Laude sponsorship includes 16 event tickets, 16 raffle tickets, digital recognition, recognition on Hillel social media platforms, recognition on signage at the event and recognition on the thank-you email following the event.
Summa Cum Laude
$15,000
The Summa Cum Laude sponsorship is the presenting sponsor of the event. This sponsorship includes 16 event tickets, 32 raffle tickets, digital recognition, recognition on all printed materials printed after the sponsorship, as well as recognition on the Hillel Milwaukee website and all email communications through December of 2025.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!