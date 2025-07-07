Infinite Bloom

Hosted by

Infinite Bloom

About this event

Taste of Infinite Bloom Sponsorship / Vendor Donation

8300 S Merrill Ave

Chicago, IL 60617, USA

Infinite Impact Sponsor item
Infinite Impact Sponsor
$5,000

ALL BENEFITS OF COMMUNITY

CHAMPION PLUS:

“Presenting Sponsor” on all event materials: “Taste of Infinite Bloom presented by YOU!”

•Premier logo placement on all banners, flyers, and social media

•Logo Tag on backpacks distributed to

youth

•Opportunity to speak during the event

•Logo featured on email campaigns

•Stage and DJ shout-outs every hour

•Sponsor highlight in post-event recap and thank-you newsletter

Community Champion item
Community Champion
$2,500

ALL BENEFITS OF YOUTH SUPPORT

PLUS:

•Verbal recognition from DJ and emcee every hour

•Featured in one dedicated social media spotlight post

•Vendor table in high-traffic area

Youth Supporter item
Youth Supporter
$1,500

ALL BENEFITS OF NEIGHBORHOOD

FRIEND PLUS:

•Large Logo placement on event banner and flyer

•Name listed on school supply/backpack distribution area signage

•Logo listed on Infinite Bloom’s website and donor report

Neighborhood Friend item
Neighborhood Friend
$750

Name/logo on general sponsor banner at event

•Mention in social media thank-you post

•Vendor table space (or opportunity to include materials in backpacks)

•Recognition in post-event thank-you email

•Tax-deductible contribution letter

Bounce House Sponsor item
Bounce House Sponsor
$600

BANNER/SIGNAGE NEAR BOUNCE HOUSE: “BOUNCE &

BLOOM SPONSORED BY YOU!”

•STAGE SHOUT-OUT BY DJ

•MENTION IN PRESS MATERIALS AND EVENT RECAP

DJ and Music Sponsor item
DJ and Music Sponsor
$600

RECOGNITION AS “VIBE SPONSOR” IN ALL PROMO

•DJ WILL SHOUT OUT SPONSOR NAME EVERY HOUR

•LOGO ON DJ BOOTH OR NEAR STAGE AREA

•MENTION IN PRESS MATERIALS AND EVENT RECAP RECOGNITION AS “VIBE SPONSOR” IN ALL PROMO

•DJ WILL SHOUT OUT SPONSOR NAME EVERY HOUR

•LOGO ON DJ BOOTH OR NEAR STAGE AREA

•MENTION IN PRESS MATERIALS AND EVENT RECAP

Bike Giveaway Sponsor item
Bike Giveaway Sponsor
$1,000

NAME/LOGO ON GIVEAWAY SIGNAGE: “BIKE GIVE-AWAY PROVIDED BY YOU!”

•OPPORTUNITY TO DRAW RAFFLE WINNERS OR PRESENT THE PRIZE

•MENTION IN PRESS MATERIALS AND EVENT RECAP

Backpack and School Supply Sponsor item
Backpack and School Supply Sponsor
$1,000

LOGO STICKER OR TAG ON BACKPACKS

•RECOGNITION ON SIGNAGE AT BACKPACK STATION

•MENTION IN PRESS MATERIALS AND EVENT RECAP

•PROMO ITEM OR COUPON IN BACKPACKS

Cash Cube Sponsor item
Cash Cube Sponsor
$800

SPONSOR BRANDED SIGNAGE IN CASH CUBE AREA

•MENTION IN PRESS MATERIALS AND EVENT RECAP

•OPPORTUNITY TO DRAW RAFFLE WINNERS!

Water Balloon Fight Sponsor item
Water Balloon Fight Sponsor
$500

LOGO SIGN: “WATER WARS SPONSORED BY YOU!”

•OPPORTUNITY TO CO-HOST THE ACTIVITY

•MENTION IN PRESS MATERIALS AND EVENT RECAP

Vendor item
Vendor
$100

Please note that we are a Nonprofit Organization 501(c)3. We will not be charging for any products. -You will distribute free product samples, coupons, business cards and promotional material.

-You will have direct connection to hundreds of local families and community partners.

-Highlighted as a Black-Owned Business Supporting Youth

Empowerment.

**See Vendor Packet for more details.

Add a donation for Infinite Bloom

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!