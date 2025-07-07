Taste of Infinite Bloom Sponsorship / Vendor Donation

Hosted by
ALL BENEFITS OF COMMUNITY
CHAMPION PLUS:
“Presenting Sponsor” on all event materials: “Taste of Infinite Bloom presented by YOU!”
•Premier logo placement on all banners, flyers, and social media
•Logo Tag on backpacks distributed to
youth
•Opportunity to speak during the event
•Logo featured on email campaigns
•Stage and DJ shout-outs every hour
•Sponsor highlight in post-event recap and thank-you newsletter
ALL BENEFITS OF YOUTH SUPPORT
PLUS:
•Verbal recognition from DJ and emcee every hour
•Featured in one dedicated social media spotlight post
•Vendor table in high-traffic area
ALL BENEFITS OF NEIGHBORHOOD
FRIEND PLUS:
•Large Logo placement on event banner and flyer
•Name listed on school supply/backpack distribution area signage
•Logo listed on Infinite Bloom’s website and donor report
Name/logo on general sponsor banner at event
•Mention in social media thank-you post
•Vendor table space (or opportunity to include materials in backpacks)
•Recognition in post-event thank-you email
•Tax-deductible contribution letter
BANNER/SIGNAGE NEAR BOUNCE HOUSE: “BOUNCE &
BLOOM SPONSORED BY YOU!”
•STAGE SHOUT-OUT BY DJ
•MENTION IN PRESS MATERIALS AND EVENT RECAP
RECOGNITION AS “VIBE SPONSOR” IN ALL PROMO
•DJ WILL SHOUT OUT SPONSOR NAME EVERY HOUR
•LOGO ON DJ BOOTH OR NEAR STAGE AREA
•MENTION IN PRESS MATERIALS AND EVENT RECAP RECOGNITION AS “VIBE SPONSOR” IN ALL PROMO
•DJ WILL SHOUT OUT SPONSOR NAME EVERY HOUR
•LOGO ON DJ BOOTH OR NEAR STAGE AREA
•MENTION IN PRESS MATERIALS AND EVENT RECAP
NAME/LOGO ON GIVEAWAY SIGNAGE: “BIKE GIVE-AWAY PROVIDED BY YOU!”
•OPPORTUNITY TO DRAW RAFFLE WINNERS OR PRESENT THE PRIZE
•MENTION IN PRESS MATERIALS AND EVENT RECAP
LOGO STICKER OR TAG ON BACKPACKS
•RECOGNITION ON SIGNAGE AT BACKPACK STATION
•MENTION IN PRESS MATERIALS AND EVENT RECAP
•PROMO ITEM OR COUPON IN BACKPACKS
SPONSOR BRANDED SIGNAGE IN CASH CUBE AREA
•MENTION IN PRESS MATERIALS AND EVENT RECAP
•OPPORTUNITY TO DRAW RAFFLE WINNERS!
LOGO SIGN: “WATER WARS SPONSORED BY YOU!”
•OPPORTUNITY TO CO-HOST THE ACTIVITY
•MENTION IN PRESS MATERIALS AND EVENT RECAP
Please note that we are a Nonprofit Organization 501(c)3. We will not be charging for any products. -You will distribute free product samples, coupons, business cards and promotional material.
-You will have direct connection to hundreds of local families and community partners.
-Highlighted as a Black-Owned Business Supporting Youth
Empowerment.
**See Vendor Packet for more details.
