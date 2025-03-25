2025 Taste of International Cuisine Fundraiser

250 W 10th St

Winona, MN 55987, USA

Friend Sponsor
$100
1 event ticket
Silver Sponsor
$500
Table for 6
Gold Sponsor
$750
Table for 6 and logo recognition in printed program
Platinum Sponsor
$1,000
Table for 6, logo recognition in printed program, front row seating, bottle of wine for the table, press release recognition
