Taste of Italy Online Auction

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Private dining experience for 16 guests at San Francisco’s iconic Original Joe’s in North Beach
Classic Italian-American dishes and warm, old-world hospitality
Welcome champagne, cocktail hour with passed appetizers and seated four course dinner
Valid for one year; Monday-Thursday to be mutually agreed upon with Original Joe’s team | December is a black out month | Inclusive of food, beverages, taxes, and gratuity
Starting bid
Private cocktail class for 8 guests at MESKI, San Francisco’s newest Afro-Latin restaurant and cocktail lounge
Led by Top Chef alum Nelson German, MESKI’s executive chef and partner
Hosted in the restaurant’s subterranean lounge, known for bold design and high-energy vibes
Interactive mixology session featuring globally inspired cocktails
Each cocktail paired with delicious Afro-Latin bites to complete the flavor experience
A vibrant evening of music, storytelling, and hands-on fun with one of SF’s hottest chefs
Valid on a mutually agreed upon Wednesday, Thursday, or Sunday.
Starting bid
Private sushi party for 30 guests at a stunning Belvedere residence on the water with majestic views of San Francisco.
The extensive sushi offerings will be prepared in front of guest by chef Daniel Realin, who has worked at some of San Francisco’s best restaurants, including Ju-Ni, Miro, and Ozumo
Preparations will include the handcrafted bites and curated wine offerings.
5 paired tickets available - 5 highest bids
Starting bid
Four tickets to Dandelion Chocolate’s renowned factory tour in San Francisco’s Mission District
Guided walk through the 16th Street factory with an expert Chocolate Educator
View the entire bean-to-bar production process while learning the story of cacao
Generous tastings along the way, from bright, fruity cacao to rich, silky chocolate
Experience the aroma of freshly roasted cocoa beans drifting through the factory
Three-bar single-origin gift set to continue the journey at home
Side-by-side tasting guide to explore how terroir and craft shape flavor
Factory tour valid for four guests; reservations required. Gift set includes three two-ounce bars
Starting bid
Private “craft your own adventure” fishing excursion for 2 guests along the Marin coast Guided by Chef Benjamin Balesteri of Poggio Trattoria
Options include: a full day for Albacore, a leisurely outing for Halibut or Rock Cod, or a short crabbing cruise
No fishing experience required—customized for beginners or seasoned anglers
The following evening, host a private coursed dinner for 6 guests at Poggio in Sausalito using your catch and peak-season ingredients
Wine and cocktail pairings included, curated to complement the menu
Valid for one year; date to be mutually agreed upon with Chef Benjamin
Starting bid
Private whiskey-pairing dinner for 24 guests at the acclaimed China Live in San Francisco
Hosted by celebrated chef and restaurateur George Chen
Curated selection of exceptional whiskeys paired with thoughtfully crafted bites from the China Live kitchen
Special tribute to Jamie Oliver’s early support of Sprouts Chef Training, featuring a British/Irish-inspired theme that honors whiskey culture from his roots
12 paired tickets available - 12 highest bids
Gratuity not included | January 31
Starting bid
Experience the culinary heartbeat of the Bay Area with an exclusive dining tour through Sprouts Chef Training’s network of acclaimed restaurant partners.
This package includes dinners for two at Nopa, Sorrel, and Ristobar, three of our celebrated partner restaurants, each showcasing the flavors, creativity, and hospitality that make San Francisco a world-class dining destination.
Gratuity not included; reservations required
Starting bid
Private cooking class for 4 guests at Azalina’s kitchen, San Francisco on Sunday, November 9, 2025 at 10:00 AM
Seasonal menu featuring iconic Malaysian dishes
Includes chef-prepared bites, coffee, tea, and local pastries
Hands-on cooking from 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM
Family-style meal to conclude the class
Take-home sauces included
Starting bid
Rivendell accommodates up to 150 guests for milestone celebrations including birthdays, graduations, vow renewals, engagement parties, rehearsal dinners, or intimate weddings
Access to a spacious barn reception space surrounded by open land for dining, dancing, and live music
Ample guest parking provided on-site + Two golf carts included for guest shuttling between the parking area and event site
Fully powered facilities to support live bands and catering kitchens
Option to work with recommended local caterers or bring your own
No on-site lodging, with nearby hotels available in Windsor and surrounding area
Four-hour rental period with events ending by 10:00 PM
Exclusive booking available only through the Sprouts Gala live auction
valid for one year; date to be mutually agreed upon with property owner
Starting bid
Authentic Chihuly handblown glass bowl with original authentication papers
Purchased in 2013 for $6,000
Vivid green and pink tones with rich, dynamic color play
Unique, one-of-a-kind collector’s piece from the world-renowned glass artist
Excellent condition and ready to display as a centerpiece artwork
Starting bid
The Libbey Signature series represents the finest glassware collection Libbey has ever created. This premium collection is proudly manufactured in the USA to precise specifications with unparalleled style and craftsmanship. Choose any glassware gift set from the link below:
https://shop.libbey.com/search?q=signature&options%5Bprefix%5D=last
Made lead-free and BPA-free in the USA, Libbey's Signature glassware family is brilliantly designed and manufactured via a new innovative ClearFire glassmaking process that ensures unprecedented brightness, clarity and resilience. The Greenwich collection brings a self-confident, tastefully stylized shape to your wine tasting, wedding shower or special event.
Starting bid
Indulge in an extraordinary culinary journey with this exclusive package, generously donated by the newly two-Michelin-starred Enclos in Sonoma. You and three guests will savor an intimate tasting dinner for four, designed and prepared by acclaimed Chef Brian Limoges, showcasing his innovative take on Sonoma’s bounty.
Your experience continues with a private tasting at Silver Cloud Vineyard, a hidden gem tucked away in the High on Moon Mountain, Silver Cloud Estate invites discovery with sustainably grown vineyards, olive groves and orchards. Explore the vineyard’s exceptional wines while enjoying unparalleled views.
To complete this one-of-a-kind experience, you’ll embark on a personal farm tour with Chef Limoges himself accompanied by head of agriculture Colby, gaining insider access to the sustainable practices and inspirations behind his Michelin-starred cuisine.
This is a rare opportunity to immerse yourself in the artistry, passion, and terroir of Sonoma wine country at its very finest.
Package Includes:
Starting bid
Get ready to be the master of home cooking. Use our carving board with juice canal when preparing for your special home-cooked meals, family occasions, or your next fun gathering.
https://teakhaus.com/collections/traditional-collection/products/edge-grain-rectangle-carving-board-with-hand-grip-810996010156
High Quality with Functionality: The Teakhaus edge grain cutting board goes beyond function. It embodies beauty, sustainability, and longevity. The aesthetic hardwood grain appeal and feel give you that smooth glide with every cut or slice. Our sleek wooden cutting board also has a deep juice groove to free your sink, counter, and table from the mess.
The Royal Wood: A board's durability is related to the type of wood it's made of. Teak is a tropical wood with a high oil content that acts as a moisture-resistant barrier. Teak's medium hardness provides a luxurious cutting experience while keeping your knives sharp.
Ethical & 100% Sustainable: We designed a zero-waste production process to minimize our environmental impact. All the teakwood we use comes from sustainable forests. Our products are FSC®️-certified, which means every purchase helps preserve nature, support sustainable forestry, protect biodiversity, conserve forests, and support local communities.
Built for a Lifetime of Cooking: A Teakhaus cutting board can last a lifetime with proper care and usage. Hand-wash your teak chopping board with your regular dishwashing soap (not dishwasher safe) and give it a few mineral oil food-grade drops to keep it looking brand new.
Starting bid
Includes personalized assistance from Julie Elkeshen – 5th Generation Napa to ensure your trip is perfect!
Day one:
Bricoleur - Experience a flight of three Bricoleur Vineyards wines, paired with small seasonal bites. Each bite is crafted with ingredients from our estate and local farms, offering a taste of the land alongside our handcrafted wines.
Amici – Estate Tasting Experience – Soak in stunning views of the Palisades in beautiful Calistoga while tasting through our highly-rated reserve and single-vineyard Amici wines in a side-by-side format,
Baldacci Vineyards – Join us for our Estate Tasting experience includes three of our acclaimed single-vineyard wines from Napa Valley, including two Cabernet Sauvignons, along with seasonal small bites
Day Two:
Impensata – Join us at our Hospitality House at Wheeler Farms, for a tour of our state of the Art Winemaking Facility a Tasting
Cimerossa –Enjoy a fun four wheel jaunt around this beautiful Howell Mountain Vineyard followed by a Tasting and lunch at the owner’s home
Benessere – Experience Napa the way it should be, with a serene patio tasting experience where we welcome you to enjoy the Benessere lifestyle.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!