Taste of Italy Online Auction

Get ready to be the master of home cooking. Use our carving board with juice canal when preparing for your special home-cooked meals, family occasions, or your next fun gathering.

https://teakhaus.com/collections/traditional-collection/products/edge-grain-rectangle-carving-board-with-hand-grip-810996010156





High Quality with Functionality: The Teakhaus edge grain cutting board goes beyond function. It embodies beauty, sustainability, and longevity. The aesthetic hardwood grain appeal and feel give you that smooth glide with every cut or slice. Our sleek wooden cutting board also has a deep juice groove to free your sink, counter, and table from the mess.





The Royal Wood: A board's durability is related to the type of wood it's made of. Teak is a tropical wood with a high oil content that acts as a moisture-resistant barrier. Teak's medium hardness provides a luxurious cutting experience while keeping your knives sharp.

Ethical & 100% Sustainable: We designed a zero-waste production process to minimize our environmental impact. All the teakwood we use comes from sustainable forests. Our products are FSC®️-certified, which means every purchase helps preserve nature, support sustainable forestry, protect biodiversity, conserve forests, and support local communities.

Built for a Lifetime of Cooking: A Teakhaus cutting board can last a lifetime with proper care and usage. Hand-wash your teak chopping board with your regular dishwashing soap (not dishwasher safe) and give it a few mineral oil food-grade drops to keep it looking brand new.