Taste of Jazz - An Elegant Brunch Affair

About this event
Be among the first to reserve your place at an exclusive, limited-time rate. This special offering rewards early guests with full access to the complete experience—immerse yourself in every moment, from the vibrant atmosphere to all featured programming and signature highlights.
Availability is limited, making this the perfect opportunity to secure your seat early while enjoying exceptional value.
Step into a vibrant and inviting atmosphere where live jazz sets the tone for a beautifully curated brunch. Savor thoughtfully prepared cuisine, enjoy the rhythm of exceptional music, and immerse yourself in a setting designed for connection, relaxation, and effortless indulgence.
Tickets become available starting July 4, 2026.
Indulge in an elevated level of access designed for guests who appreciate exceptional detail and effortless luxury. From the moment you arrive, every element of your day is thoughtfully curated to offer comfort, exclusivity, and memorable moments.
Your VIP experience includes:
Availability is limited, offering a truly special way to enjoy the day at its finest.
Extend your afternoon in style with exclusive access to a refined outdoor terrace setting, where premium cigars meet a thoughtfully curated selection of sips. Designed for a relaxed yet elevated ambiance, this post-brunch experience invites you to unwind, connect, and indulge.
This offering begins at 3:15 PM, immediately following the conclusion of the Jazz Brunch, and is available as an individual add-on purchase. Please note, access is reserved exclusively for guests who have secured a brunch ticket.
Enjoy the event with your guests in a dedicated, reserved table setting designed for comfort and connection.
Reserve your table early for a special rate for a limited time, and to ensure your group can experience the brunch together in style.
Enjoy the event with your guests in a dedicated, reserved table setting designed for comfort and connection.
Reserve your table in advance to ensure your group can experience the brunch together in style.
As a Smooth Jazz Sponsor, you will receive premier recognition and exclusive event benefits, including:
This sponsorship level offers a distinguished presence while directly supporting impactful community initiatives.
As a Bubbles & Brunch Sponsor, you will enjoy elevated visibility and select event benefits, including:
This sponsorship level offers a stylish way to support the event while gaining meaningful exposure.
As an After Burn Sip & Cigar Sponsor, you will receive distinctive recognition and curated event benefits, including:
This sponsorship offers a relaxed yet refined way to engage guests while supporting the event’s mission.
As a Lucky Draw Sponsor, you will receive event recognition and engaging promotional benefits, including:
This sponsorship level offers a fun and visible way to support the event while connecting with attendees.
As an In-Kind Donor, you will be recognized for your generous contribution with:
Your support helps enhance the event experience while advancing our mission and community impact.
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