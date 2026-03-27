Hosted by

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Alpha Delta Delta Omega Chapter

About this event

Taste of Jazz - An Elegant Brunch Affair

6991 Infantry Ridge Rd

Manassas, VA 20109, USA

Early Bird Admission – Preferred Pricing
$165
Available until Jul 3

Be among the first to reserve your place at an exclusive, limited-time rate. This special offering rewards early guests with full access to the complete experience—immerse yourself in every moment, from the vibrant atmosphere to all featured programming and signature highlights.


Availability is limited, making this the perfect opportunity to secure your seat early while enjoying exceptional value.

General Admission – Jazz Brunch Experience
$180

Step into a vibrant and inviting atmosphere where live jazz sets the tone for a beautifully curated brunch. Savor thoughtfully prepared cuisine, enjoy the rhythm of exceptional music, and immerse yourself in a setting designed for connection, relaxation, and effortless indulgence.


Tickets become available starting July 4, 2026.

VIP Experience Package
$250

Indulge in an elevated level of access designed for guests who appreciate exceptional detail and effortless luxury. From the moment you arrive, every element of your day is thoughtfully curated to offer comfort, exclusivity, and memorable moments.

Your VIP experience includes:

  • Premium reserved seating for optimal views and comfort
  • Dedicated VIP parking for a seamless arrival
  • Early entry at 10:45 AM with first access to curated vendors
  • An intimate pre-show fireside chat with Marcus Johnson at 11:00 AM, including photo opportunities
  • Champagne service complemented by a dedicated bartender
  • An exclusive keepsake gift to commemorate the experience

Availability is limited, offering a truly special way to enjoy the day at its finest.

After Burn Sip and Cigar Experience
$50

Extend your afternoon in style with exclusive access to a refined outdoor terrace setting, where premium cigars meet a thoughtfully curated selection of sips. Designed for a relaxed yet elevated ambiance, this post-brunch experience invites you to unwind, connect, and indulge.


This offering begins at 3:15 PM, immediately following the conclusion of the Jazz Brunch, and is available as an individual add-on purchase. Please note, access is reserved exclusively for guests who have secured a brunch ticket.

Early Bird - Reserved Table Experience
$1,240
Available until Jul 3
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Enjoy the event with your guests in a dedicated, reserved table setting designed for comfort and connection.

  • Priority seating for your group
  • Ideal for friends, family, or colleagues attending together
  • Seamless group experience with shared seating accommodations

Reserve your table early for a special rate for a limited time, and to ensure your group can experience the brunch together in style.

Reserved Table Experience
$1,360
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Enjoy the event with your guests in a dedicated, reserved table setting designed for comfort and connection.

  • Priority seating for your group
  • Ideal for friends, family, or colleagues attending together
  • Seamless group experience with shared seating accommodations

Reserve your table in advance to ensure your group can experience the brunch together in style.

Smooth Jazz Sponsor
$4,500
Available until Jul 17
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

As a Smooth Jazz Sponsor, you will receive premier recognition and exclusive event benefits, including:

  • On-stage sponsor recognition with an opportunity to deliver brief remarks
  • Premium reserved seating with exclusive perks
  • Private meet-and-greet and photo opportunity with the featured artists
  • Prominent signage displayed on stage and across digital platforms
  • Special acknowledgment in the official program booklet
  • Reserved parking for your convenience
  • Eight (8) complimentary event tickets

This sponsorship level offers a distinguished presence while directly supporting impactful community initiatives.

Bubbles and Brunch Sponsor
$2,500
Available until Jul 17
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

As a Bubbles & Brunch Sponsor, you will enjoy elevated visibility and select event benefits, including:

  • Your logo featured on beverage napkins
  • Reserved seating for you and your guests
  • Recognition during the event program and across digital platforms
  • A half-page advertisement in the official program booklet
  • Four (4) complimentary event tickets

This sponsorship level offers a stylish way to support the event while gaining meaningful exposure.

After Burn Sip and Cigars Sponsor
$2,500
Available until Jul 17
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

As an After Burn Sip & Cigar Sponsor, you will receive distinctive recognition and curated event benefits, including:

  • Prominent signage and recognition on the outdoor patio
  • Acknowledgment during the event program
  • A half-page advertisement in the official program booklet
  • Four (4) complimentary event tickets

This sponsorship offers a relaxed yet refined way to engage guests while supporting the event’s mission.

Lucky Draw Sponsor
$1,000
Available until Jul 17
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

As a Lucky Draw Sponsor, you will receive event recognition and engaging promotional benefits, including:

  • Signage and recognition at raffle stations
  • Acknowledgment during the event program
  • A quarter-page advertisement in the official program booklet
  • Two (2) complimentary event tickets

This sponsorship level offers a fun and visible way to support the event while connecting with attendees.

In-Kind Donation
$500
Available until Jul 17

As an In-Kind Donor, you will be recognized for your generous contribution with:

  • Special acknowledgment in the official program booklet
  • One (1) complimentary event ticket

Your support helps enhance the event experience while advancing our mission and community impact.

Add a donation for Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Alpha Delta Delta Omega Chapter

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