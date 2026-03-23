Taste of Juneteenth New England 2026 Deposit

Please submit your require deposit to secure space. We will refund deposit once you attend. When you finalize payment on the last page of this form you can zero out Zeffy the tip is optional and just pay the deposit amount.

Please submit your require deposit to secure space. We will refund deposit once you attend. When you finalize payment on the last page of this form you can zero out Zeffy the tip is optional and just pay the deposit amount.

More details...