2nd Annual Taste of Mana Gala & Latino Business Awards

319 Lexington Blvd

Honolulu, HI 96818, USA

Taste of Mana Sponsor Package
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

Includes premium branding at the event, Recognition in our promotional materials

(3) Reserved VIP Seating

(3) Drink Tickets & Food
(3) Start up casino chips: $200 Voucher

(1) Vendor Spotlight Table

(1) Choose from branding your business at the Casino, Mercado (SOLD) or Silent Auction

$750.00 tax deductible donation

Blanco Silver Sponsor Package (Copy)
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Includes premium branding at the event, Recognition in our promotional materials

(6) Reserved VIP Seating

(6) Drink Tickets & Food
(6) Start up casino chips: $300 Voucher
(1) Teremana Blanco Tequila Bottle

(1) "Bring the Mana" BBQ Tool Set

(1) Vendor Spotlight Table

$1500.00 tax deductible donation

Añejo Gold Sponsor Package
$4,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Includes premium branding at the event, recognition in our promotional materials

(8) Reserved VIP Seating

(8) Drink Tickets & Food
(8) Sets of Start up casino chips: $300 Voucher
(1) Teremana Añejo Tequila Bottle

(1) "Bring the Mana" BBQ Tool Set

(1) Vendor Spotlight Table

$2000.00 tax deductible donation

Reposado Diamond Sponsor Package
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Includes premium branding at the event, recognition in our promotional materials

(10) Reserved VIP Seating

(10) Drink Tickets & Food
(10) Start up casino chips: $300 Voucher
(1) Teremana Reposado Tequila Bottle

(1) "Bring the Mana" BBQ Tool Set
(1) Vendor Spotlight Table

$2500.00 tax deductible donation

Beginners Luck
$200

Start Up Casino Chips: $100 Voucher
Reserved Seating

Food & 1 Drink Ticket


VIP: High Roller
$250

Start Up Casino Chips: $200 Voucher
Reserved VIP Seating
Food & 1 Drink Ticket

