TASTE OF MILAM 2026

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About this event
Grants entry to the event, including access to sample the finest culinary delights and beverages Milam has to offer-plus open bar.
Purchase a single UTV raffle ticket - $25 each
Purchase a raffle ticket bundle of 5 tickets for $100
Your company logo will be prominently displayed on signage during the event and recognized in our post-event than- you communications, as well as 2 entry tickets to the event with open bar
Your company logo will be prominently displayed on signage during the event, included in all event advertising, and recognized in our post-event thank-you communications, as well as 2 entry tickets to the event with open bar.
Your company logo will be prominently displayed on signage during the event, included in all event advertising, and recognized in our post-event thank-you communications, as well as 4 entry tickets to the event with open bar.
An 8-top table reserved for your organization (includes 8 entry tickets to the event with open bar). Your logo will be prominently displayed on signage during the event, included in all event advertising, and recognized in our post-event thank-you communications.
Two 8-top tables reserved for your organization (includes 16 entry tickets to the event with open bar). Your logo will be prominently displayed on signage during the event, included in all event advertising, and recognized in our post-event thank-you communications. ONLY 2 OF THESE ARE AVAILABLE!
Two 8-top tables reserved for your organization (includes 16 entry tickets to the event with open bar). Your tables will be featured center stage of the event. Your logo will be prominently displayed as top billing on signage during the event and all event advertising, and you will be recognized in our post-event thank-you communications. ONLY ONE AVAILABLE!
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