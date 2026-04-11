CASA of Milam County

Hosted by

CASA of Milam County

About this event

TASTE OF MILAM 2026

2732 Co Rd 430

Thorndale, TX 76577, USA

General Admission
$50

Grants entry to the event, including access to sample the finest culinary delights and beverages Milam has to offer-plus open bar.

Single UTV Raffle Ticket $25 each
$25

Purchase a single UTV raffle ticket - $25 each

Bundle UTV Raffle Tickets
$100

Purchase a raffle ticket bundle of 5 tickets for $100

Silver Sponsorship
$400

Your company logo will be prominently displayed on signage during the event and recognized in our post-event than- you communications, as well as 2 entry tickets to the event with open bar

Gold Sponsorship
$800

Your company logo will be prominently displayed on signage during the event, included in all event advertising, and recognized in our post-event thank-you communications, as well as 2 entry tickets to the event with open bar.

Platinum Sponsorship
$1,000

Your company logo will be prominently displayed on signage during the event, included in all event advertising, and recognized in our post-event thank-you communications, as well as 4 entry tickets to the event with open bar.

Diamond (Table) Sponsorship
$1,500

An 8-top table reserved for your organization (includes 8 entry tickets to the event with open bar). Your logo will be prominently displayed on signage during the event, included in all event advertising, and recognized in our post-event thank-you communications.

Double Diamond (Table) Sponsorship
$5,000

Two 8-top tables reserved for your organization (includes 16 entry tickets to the event with open bar). Your logo will be prominently displayed on signage during the event, included in all event advertising, and recognized in our post-event thank-you communications. ONLY 2 OF THESE ARE AVAILABLE!

Pink Star Diamond (Table) Sponsorship
$10,000

Two 8-top tables reserved for your organization (includes 16 entry tickets to the event with open bar). Your tables will be featured center stage of the event. Your logo will be prominently displayed as top billing on signage during the event and all event advertising, and you will be recognized in our post-event thank-you communications. ONLY ONE AVAILABLE!

Add a donation for CASA of Milam County

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